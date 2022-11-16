Sponsored: Just in time for the biggest football tournament in the world…

From Sunday November 20 until Sunday December 18, Raffles The Palm Dubai will be transforming Sola Jazz Lounge into the ultimate football fan zone. The lounge will be the ideal viewing spot for all the matches, thanks to its four large screens and spacious seating set up.

No matter which team you’re supporting, you’re bound to feel at home at Sola Jazz Lounge. The sleek space has been given a sporty refresh to welcome football fans from across the globe to come together in celebration of the Beautiful Game.

In between games, Sola’s resident DJ will spin deep energetic music, entertaining fans while they indulge in bar bites and drinks, while a live jazz band will raise the tempo and have fans toe-tapping to a host of classic tunes. A la carte dishes start from Dhs65 and include mac and cheese bites, Cornflake-crusted chicken wings, popcorn shrimp tacos, and wagyu cheeseburgers.

While a sophisticated evening brunch runs daily, priced at Dhs449, for guests who wish to enjoy a free-slow package while they cheer on their favourite team. Beverage options include a range of wines and beers, as well as exclusive cocktails such as Aperol Spritz, Margarita jugs and Tom Collins.

Found in five-star resort, Raffles The Palm, Sola Jazz Lounge is known for showcasing world-renowned jazz artists, bands and rising stars, making it an iconic spot for jazz lovers in Dubai. But until the end of the tournament, Sola will open its doors to football fans to catch all the live action, amidst fantastic food and drink, and an unbeatable atmosphere.

Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Nov 20 to Dec 18, 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com