The region’s favourite restaurant and entertainment awards are back…

To salute the efforts of our hospitality industry in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we’re delighted to announce the return of the What’s On Awards – the largest food and entertainment industry awards in the UAE, and the only awards voted for by the public.

The What’s On Awards attracts hundreds of entrees from outlets and individuals hoping to take home a coveted trophy. Attended by the crème de la crème of the country’s hospitality and entertainment professionals, it is the industry’s most glamorous night of the year.

Registrations for the awards are now open, so if you are a F&B professional, or know of a restaurant that you want to sign up, all outlets are encouraged to sign up soon, ahead of the voting period.

Voting opens on December 5, 2022 and if you want your venue to be in with the best chance of winning, you’ll need to register ASAP. There are separate awards for Dubai and Abu Dhabi, so make sure to register within the correct city. We’ll be announcing the shortlist in February so you have just over two months to get your votes in.

Awards fall under five categories: Restaurants over Dhs400, Restaurants under Dhs400, entertainment, leisure and and food concepts. The What’s On team casts their judgement over only four of the Abu Dhabi awards and five in Dubai, and the rest is all up to the general public.

Two glitzy award ceremonies will happen in Dubai and Abu Dhabi next March, where we will crown the very best in the region across dining, entertainment and leisure.

If you’re wondering who was crowned in 2022, see the winners from the What’s On Awards Dubai 2022 here, and the winners of the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi 2022 here.

For all the details, and to register your venue visit whatson.ae/events/awards. And, good luck!