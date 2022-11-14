The perfect escape…

Glamping season is officially upon us and if you want a retreat away from the bustling city, head to the Sharjah desert to Mysk Moon Retreat.

The luxury clamping site has reopened for winter and offers up a unique experience and we couldn’t resist checking it out.

The drive from Dubai is 60 kilometres away from Old Dubai and took around 90 minutes (with a fuel-up break). All interactions with the Mysk staff take place on WhatsApp before your trip even begins, so make sure you get your mobile number right when you make your bookings. You will be sent a map with a pin location the days prior to your staycation.

When you get closer to your destination, keep your eyes peeled for the Mysk Moon Retreat signs and prepare for yourself for some (mild) off-roading time. The staff strongly suggests a 4×4 to get to their location, but a sedan will also do the trick – just remember to go at it nice and slow.

Once you arrive, you will be given a refreshment as the necessary document work is signed before you jump into a buggy to head to your ‘room’.

Mysk Moon Retreat is home to 10 domes and six private tents. On this staycation, we picked a dome with a pool and mountain and sandy desert views. The dome can fit two people, so it’s perfect for couples, but there’s also the private tent with one bedroom (no pool) if you want more space. For families with little ones, there are two-bedroom tent options with a terrace and a pool.

No matter what choice you make, the domes and tents come with air conditioning, a refrigerator, a bathroom and a toilet. For all your cooking needs, head out to the terrace and you’ll find your very own barbecue.

Prior to your staycation, you would have had to make a meal choice for breakfast, lunch and dinner. There are five lunch/dinner options to pick from: chicken BBQ, Oriental BBQ, Seafood BBQ, Mixed BBQ, vegetarian BBQ or burgers. No matter what option you pick, it serves two and you’ll get accompaniments such as vegetables, bread, sauces, rice and a dessert. When you’re ready, Whatsapp the team and your choices will arrive in a chiller ice box. The team will even help prepare the BBQ for you.

As much as you want to relax in your room, we suggest getting the grill going as soon as possible, so you can enjoy the cooking and dining process and then jump into the pool before it gets too dark.

In the evening, make sure you make your way over to the communal area of the retreat. Here you can warm up by the bonfire, enjoy some lovely music, have a go at stargazing and see the moon (or even Jupiter) through the telescope, and even enjoy an outdoor movie under a canopy of stars.

You can choose to do your dinner here (you will get whatever option you selected from the menu) and your meal will be cooked by the Mysk chefs. Or you can head back to your room and enjoy cooking it yourself.

Once back in your room, get some much-needed shut-eye. If you wish you can join a team early in the morning for a trek to catch the sunrise. Else, enjoy the lay in and once you’re up, prep for breakfast. There are two options: oriental and international and both come with half a dozen eggs, vegetables, chicken sausage, turkey bacon, a variety of bread, a cheese platter and a choice of juice.

Jump back in the pool and enjoy the cool views if you wish, or you can also explore the off-road museum, the Jebel Buhais Archeological garden or Mleiha Archeological centre. When you’re ready to check-out, message the team and they will come by to pick up your luggage and drop you off at reception.

Prices for the dome cost start from Dhs1,620 for two with no pool and Dhs2,045 with a pool. One-bedroom tents (with no pool) start from Dhs2,445 and two-bedroom tent with a private pool start from Dhs3,690.

Mysk Moon Retreat, Sharjah, Tel: (0)6 801 2020 myskhotels.com

Images: Mysk Hotels