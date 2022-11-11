Sponsored: The festive season is fast approaching…

Christmas will be here before we know it, and if you’re already thinking about how you’re going to prepare for the festive season, Marks & Spencer has you covered. Find everything you need all under one roof at the renowned British retailer’s stores. Discover your all-in-one destination for decor, gifts, food and more.

Home décor

Deck the halls with the incredible selection of festive decorations from M&S. This year’s collection includes the ever-classic traditional reds, gold and green combinations, as well as some new themes such as a jolly mixture of vibrant neon pink, yellow and green. Fill your space with oversized baubles, classic Christmas wreaths and metallic garlands to add a little bit of magic to mantelpieces, windows, and hallways.

Festive treats

Let’s face it, the best thing about Christmas has to be the food. And festive treats from Marks & Spencer cannot be beat. Stock up on Chocolate Topple Towers, Starry Night Shortbread Projection Tins and Magical Gingerbread Musical House Tins. The M&S experts have spent all year perfecting their Christmas ranges, working with the very best producers, sourcing the highest quality ingredients, and creating the most beautiful festive packaging.

Homeware

Make your home the cosiest place on earth, with warm fluffy blankets, in snuggly fleece, velvet and faux-fur finishes, and discover the selection of playful festive embroideries, luxurious patterns and novelty designs. What’s more, look out for the cotton-rich Christmas bedding, featuring StayNew™ technology for longer lasting colour, and non-iron finish for easy washing.

Sleepwear

It’s not Christmas without Marks & Spencer’s Christmas pyjamas. Seeing everyone in their matching sets is a sign that Christmas has begun, so this year, be prepared nice and early for the occasion with a brand new pair. The whole family will love the fun prints and patterns, with tops, bottoms, and nightshirts in super-soft responsibly sourced cotton or cosy fleecy fabrics.

Occasion-wear

From casual to chic, be prepared to turn heads with a shimmering look from Marks & Spencer’s latest collection of party-wear and occasion-wear coming to stores soon. Get ready to dazzle as you shop the selection of elegant and silky satin skirts, tailored straight leg trousers, roll-neck knits, find the perfect look for a date night, Christmas party or New Year’s Eve celebrations.

marksandspencerme.com