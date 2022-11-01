From Jason Derulo to ex-footballers…

Wayne and Coleen Rooney

Wayne and Coleen Rooney have been sharing snaps from their holiday from Jumeirah al Naseem hotel with their family. Wayne Rooney joined Michael Owen, Billy Wingrove, and others training the Football Escapes children’s camp at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Billy Wingrove

As well as Football Escapes training at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, it hasn’t been all work and no play… Billy Wingrove and his family shared snaps at the beach, Mina Seyahi waterpark, and Top Golf Dubai.

Michael Owen

Michael and Louise Owen were seen with all four of their children on holiday in Dubai. They shared family pics from Ce Le Vi and celebrating Louise’s birthday on a yacht.

Hasbulla Magomedov

Yes he’s still here. From Dubai Mall to Palm Jumeirah, Hasbulla is not done holidaying in Dubai just yet.

Jason Derulo

After his epic performance in the Coca Cola Arena last week, Jason Derulo was seen at Amaya restaurant, Dubai Mall with his family.

Tanya Bardsley

Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Tanya Bardsley and husband Phil Bardsley were spotted with the Rooney’s dining at popular Greek restaurant, Opa and at Le Royal Meridien Dubai.

Gemma Owens

Gemma Owens joined the rest of her family in Dubai with Love Island boyfriend Luca Bish. The pair were spotted at DIFC hotspot, Amazonico.

