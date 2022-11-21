It’s been a star-studded week and F1 weekend…

Usher

R&B legend Usher spent his weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after performing live in the capital for Thursday’s after-race concert.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar was also part of the incredible Abu Dhabi F1 after-race concert lineup. He headlined the penultimate night, Saturday.

Khaby Lame

After receiving the award for best football social media influencer at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Khaby Lame spent the weekend at the F1.

Dave

The British rapper also performed at the F1 after-race concert on Thursday alongside Usher. He was seen dining at the famous Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily’s with Asap Ferg, who also performed live at Pure White Dubai on Saturday.

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury

Molly Mae and Tommy have been enjoying their ‘baby-moon’ in Dubai at the One&Only Royal Mirage. They enjoyed a spa day at Blended Wellness at Dukes The Palm before heading back home to Manchester.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and the rest of the talented F1 team enjoyed a pre-race meal at Emirates Palace hotel. Lewis Hamilton and fellow F1 drivers celebrated Sebastian Vettel’s career ahead of his last ever race at the Abu Dhabi grand prix 2022 before retirement.

Jon Rahm

Spanish golfer John Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship title for the third time at the weekend. The competition took place at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Usain Bolt

Jamaican runner Usain Bolt was spotted at the F1 this weekend with the likes fellow VIPs Ranveer Singh, Usher, Marcell Jacobs, Martin Lawrence, Dave, and Will.I.Am.

Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton (aka. Baby Spice) is in town launching her baby range Kit & Kin, in the Middle East. The launch event took place at the Westin Dubai.

Mo Salah

The 13th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards took place at Madinat Jumeirah on Friday, Novmber 18. Footballer Mo Salah received the TikTok player of the year award, best men’s player of the year went to French striker Karim Benzema, and Sérgio Ramos was awarded best defender of all time.

Martin Lawrence

Martin Lawrence and his daughter Jasmin enjoyed an advanture-filled holiday in Dubai visiting Museum of the Future, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Al Fanar seafood restaurant in Al Seef, the spice souk, and of course riding a supercar on water at Dubai Harbour. Martin Lawrence also visited the capital for the grand prix. He called the trip “an experience of a lifetime”.

Winnie Harlow

Supermodel Winnie Harlow attended the F1 final, spotted with Ranveer Singh and Akon among others.

Jesse Lingard

Premier league footballer Jesse Lingard has started his winter break off in Dubai. As well as attending F1 weekend, Jesse Lingard was seen partying at Meek Mill’s concert at Soho Garden.

Shaquille O’Neal

Former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal was also among the rich and famous at the F1 weekend. He stayed on the beautiful shores of Saadiyat Island.

Calum Scott

The Britain’s Got Talent, Dancing On My Own, star returned to Dubai with a live performance at The Tent in Bla Bla.

Ricky Martin

The Latin superstar kicked off the Gumball 3000 rally with a live performance in Ras Al Khaimah. He also shared snaps of himself living la vida loca at Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

