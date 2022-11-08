Sponsored: As an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022, they’re treating fans across the UAE…

If you’re thinking about what cheat meal to order as a takeaway treat this week, then consider eternal favourite McDonald’s UAE, who are rewarding customers with top prizes as football fever sweeps. As an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022, in the lead up to the huge sporting event, McDonald’s UAE are giving football fans even more reason to get excited with their latest promotion, which ends next week.

All you need to do is spend at least Dhs25 – an easy feat considering their extensive menu – to automatically secure an instant prize. Prizes range from free McDonald’s menu items, to top prizes from some of McDonald’s partners. So while you may bag yourself a portion of nuggets, and who can be mad at that, you may also win a Hisense 65” UHD Smart TV, a vivo X70 Pro 5G mobile phone or a Hisense 2.1 CH Soundbar that brings you closer to the sound of the tournament than ever before, and many more prizes.

Customers are also automatically entered into a grand prize draw to win big prizes, such as a Hyundai Tucson or FIFA World Cup Tickets. So if you missed out on tickets, this could be your lucky week.

To get a prize, you’ll just need to spend at least Dhs25 in any branch of McDonald’s UAE, then scan the QR Code on the receipt using the McDonald’s App to find out what you’ve won. All orders until November 18 are eligible – so what are you waiting for?

mcdonalds.com/ae/en-ae/worldcuppromotion