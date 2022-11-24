The location Find yourself in the heart of the action at The Dubai Edition, located a stone’s throw from Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall. The city hotel is tucked just off Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, surrounded by a huge number of retailers, restaurants, and attractions. The look and feel Design is at the absolute core of this property, with warm beige tones used throughout. From the open plan stone- walled lobby and its elegant fusilli-shaped staircase to the vast windows and arched ceilings, the space feels chic and inviting. Much attention has been paid to the details, achieving a well-considered minimalist finish. The Room

We stayed in a Deluxe Room, while other options include a Superior or Deluxe Suite. The size is just right for a couple and comes with a king bed, a small armchair next to a marble table, and a balcony that looks out to Burj Khalifa. The bed and bath are separated by only a curtain, but the shower is so wonderful that we’d choose it over the former any day. The bed passes the ‘cloud’ test with flying colours, as we’re blessed with one of the best night’s sleeps we’ve had in a long while. The facilities Thia Skylounge is the hotel’s pool and bar. Located on the 2nd floor, it offers prime Burj Khalifa views as guests enjoy a day lounging on a cabana or sipping a cocktail on the terrace. The space is cosy and feels exclusive, with lush foliage climbing the walls.