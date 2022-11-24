Staycation review: The Dubai Edition
A luxe escape in the heart of Downtown Dubai…
The Dubai Edition, the stylish boutique-style property by Marriott is the first of the brand’s expansion in Dubai. Located in Downtown Dubai opposite the world-famous Dubai Mall, one of the city’s most popular spots, it is home to multiple food and beverage outlets, a pool, spa and more.
Here’s our staycation review…
The location
Find yourself in the heart of the action at The Dubai Edition, located a stone’s throw from Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall. The city hotel is tucked just off Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, surrounded by a huge number of retailers, restaurants, and attractions.
The look and feel
Design is at the absolute core of this property, with warm beige tones used throughout. From the open plan stone- walled lobby and its elegant fusilli-shaped staircase to the vast windows and arched ceilings, the space feels chic and inviting. Much attention has been paid to the details, achieving a well-considered minimalist finish.
The Room
We stayed in a Deluxe Room, while other options include a Superior or Deluxe Suite. The size is just right for a couple and comes with a king bed, a small armchair next to a marble table, and a balcony that looks out to Burj Khalifa. The bed and bath are separated by only a curtain, but the shower is so wonderful that we’d choose it over the former any day. The bed passes the ‘cloud’ test with flying colours, as we’re blessed with one of the best night’s sleeps we’ve had in a long while.
The facilities
Thia Skylounge is the hotel’s pool and bar. Located on the 2nd floor, it offers prime Burj Khalifa views as guests enjoy a day lounging on a cabana or sipping a cocktail on the terrace. The space is cosy and feels exclusive, with lush foliage climbing the walls.
The food and drink
The Dubai Edition is steadily increasing its restaurant portfolio, making solid choices as it does. The strongest concept so far is Peruvian rooftop restaurant, Inti, which boasts a terrace with a retractable roof, overlooking Burj Khalifa. The food and service and as brilliant as the views, and as the night goes on, the vibe continues to build thanks to the resident DJ. For a more subdued evening, head to Duomo, the chic Italian restaurant at the back of the hotel lobby. Here, food reigns supreme and guests can make their way through plates of crudi, pizza, pasta and more meaty mains. Duomo is also the spot for guests to enjoy breakfast. As the large arched window floods the room with morning light, a la carte dishes are served alongside barista-made coffee and fresh juices.
Room rates
The Dubai Edition is currently running a special offer, where guests can enjoy a Deluxe Room with breakfast and late check-out included, plus a cocktail at Thia and Dhs200 credit to use at the spa. Prices start from Dhs1,599 per night, plus taxes.
Bookings can be made here.
The Dubai Edition, Dubai Fountain Street, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 602 3333. editionhotels.com
Images: Supplied