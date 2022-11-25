Sponsored: Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with loved ones…

The festive season is upon us and The Duck Hook is getting us into the holiday spirit with delicious turkey takeaways from November 21 all the way up to Boxing Day – Christmas crackers included.

With their traditional turkey takeaway, you’ll get the perfect par-cooked roast in a post delivered to your door – whether you’re a party of two, four, eight, or 12. Included in the packages? Par-cooked boneless roast turkey breast and stuffed legs with all the trimmings, mince pies, and Christmas crackers.

Prices start from Dhs450 for two, Dhs750 for four, Dhs1,400 for eight, and Dhs2,150 for 12. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

Complete with a full step-by-step video guide from the chef, you can prepare everything in less than 30-minutes ready to serve and with minimal washing up.

The extensive festive menu also allows you to design your own dinner packages and pick and choose from a wide range of dishes, sides, sauces, and desserts.

These include roast beef and roast turkey, pigs in blankets, Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, roasted carrots, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower cheese, bread sauce, cranberry sauce, gravy, mince pies, and more.

For dessert, choose between apple crumble with custard, Christmas pudding, sticky toffee pudding, and gingerbread men.

Vegans can also indulge with a selection of delicious alternatives including vegan shepherd’s pie, plant-based sausages, vegan roasties, mushroom gravy, and a selection of veggies. In other words: there’s something for everyone.

For additional ease, takeaways can either be arranged for collection or delivered for an additional fee of Dhs50 with a minimum order of Dhs250.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Course, Dubai Hills, Dubai. November 21 to December 26. Order 48 hours in advance. Turkey takeaway from Dhs450 to Dhs2,150. Make your own dinner from Dhs200 for beef or Dhs250 for turkey. WhatsApp:(0) 55 140 6732. order.mydigimenu.com

Images: Provided