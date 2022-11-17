The urban chic lifestyle retreat is a perfect place for fun, affordable stays this festive season…

Celebrate the holidays at The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle. With its inviting atmosphere, excellent service, and central location in JVC, the urban-chic lifestyle retreat ticks all the boxes for fun family getaways and festive staycations.

Whatever your vacation style, this hotel has got the whole family covered. Whether you like to drop-and-flop at the pool or you prefer days packed with sightseeing, use The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle as your base to customise your itinerary.

On property, there’s a sun-soaked deck perfect for tanning and an inviting swimming pool, a pampering spa and fitness centre, plus collection of restaurants where you can dine on flavours from around the world. These include the welcoming Village Bistro; colourful Santè Ria, a fun Latin American eatery; and Risen Café, where diners can grab fresh coffee and gourmet pastries in a pretty setting.

Away from the hotel, the central JVC location means whether it’s a day at the beach, shopping up a storm at one of the city’s many malls, or taking in the sights of Madinat Jumeirah, you’re handily located to easily access Dubai’s shiniest showstoppers.

There’s a plethora of rooms and suites to choose from in the hotel’s collection of 490 guestrooms. Among the highlights, a stay in a skyline terrace double room comes with an open-air balcony for enjoying the city views. But for family-friendly stays, few are better than the Horizon suite, which offers king-size beds, a convertible sofa bed for guests, a large living room, and all the essential amenities. Whichever room you book, there’s free Wi-Fi, a 49-inch smart TV, a minibar, tea and coffee facilities, and a modern bathrooms with walk-in shower.

Football specials

With footfall fever in the air, enjoy huge savings on stays starting from Dhs450 between November 20 and December 18, 2022. This great-value offer includes complimentary shuttles to the beach and malls, and unlimited pints for an additional Dhs199 during the matches.

To book: Tel: (0)4 275 6667, thefirstcollection.ae/jvc/