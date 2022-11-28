Sponsored: A great spot for a pre or post-dinner drink…

Looking for a new spot in Dubai for a date night out or a catch-up with mates? Head to the luxurious Jumeirah Al Naseem.

A new high-end after-dark bar has opened up at Turtle Lagoon which is set to be a stylish new addition to Dubai’s incredible nightlife scene.

What’s really unique about this new bar, is that it is hidden in plain sight. But while it may be hard to find, once you’re at the venue, you’ll find it hard to leave.

The menu brags an array of mouth-watering bites with delicious sips created by an expert mixologist.

On the food menu, you’ll find crispy calamari, Wagyu beef skewers, lobster roll, chicken sando, truffle pizzetta, and more. For a sweet ending to your dining experience, there’s mochi, vanilla ice cream with chocolate and sea salt caramel and more.

As for the drinks, the menu features a selection of Dubai’s most imaginative cocktails infused with unique twists, including the BT Boulevard, made with shiitake mushroom and chocolate vermouth and Zen Express, infused with pistachio, coffee, and a secret zen scent. There are also premium aperitifs and spirits to enjoy your evening in style.

And of course, your night will not be complete without some toe-tapping rhythmic soundtracks put together by a live DJ.

The venue also boasts an outdoor terrace which will be perfect to soak in the moonlight and make the most of the beautiful winter weather. If you’re heading here early, do so just before sunset to catch the golden rays flooding the venue bringing it to life.

For reservations, call 800 323 or email the team at restaurants@jumeirah.com

Blind Tiger, Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, open daily from 5pm to 2am, Tel: (800) 323 232 jumeirah.com, @blindtigerdxb

Images: Jumeirah Group