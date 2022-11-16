Sponsored: Tomahawk steaks with foie gras and fresh oysters anyone..?

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi has a well-earned reputation for representing the very top tier of luxurious hospitality. Behind the walls beats a heart of class — extravagant rooms, opulent design and a dining ensemble that ranks amongst the capital’s elite eateries.

It’s little surprise then, that at the breezy alfresco The Terrace on the Corniche bar, where you’ll find one of the city’s most extravagant brunching experiences.

What’s on the menu?

The Project Brunch features a focus on particularly fine dining with menu highlights such as premium quality tomahawk steaks with foie gras and fresh oysters paired with single malt whiskey.

Diners will find an elaborate buffet set up, with theatrical live stations — where you can decorate your plate with fresh lobster and prawns, hand-rolled sushi, authentic Italian pasta, grilled prime cuts, live carveries, barbecues and an extensive collection of dishes from around the world.

There’s an entire room dedicated to the degustation of luxury desserts — an enchanting wonderland of chocolate fountains, indulgent ice cream, and sensational home-baked delights, such as fresh berry trifle and special lemon meringue roll.

From the bar

And it’s not just the outstanding standard of food that brings all the boys and girls to the terrace — the drinks list reads like a sophisticated sip hall of fame roll call too. Your afternoon begins, in fact, with a cocktail reception in The St. Regis bar. Throughout the brunch you’ll have access to classic and contemporary craft mixology (including 15 different types of bloody mary and an opportunity to ‘make your own martini’), port and cheese pairings, wines and spirits, a rum tasting experience enabling you to sample five different rum types of varying provenance, and even an opportunity for you to ‘bespoke’ your own sangria.

It all concludes with a dramatic finale — the treasured St. Regis ritual of Champagne sabering at the outdoor bar on the terrace.

One last pro tip: You can currently get 2-for-1 on the Soft Beverage Brunch Package through the More Cravings app.

The Terrace on the Corniche Restaurant at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, 1pm to 4pm, bespoke soft drinks package including mocktails, smoothies, juices and milkshakes Dhs275, house Dhs400, premium bubbles Dhs550. Tel: (02) 694 4553, theterraceonthecorniche.com

Images: Provided