There are 50 cool things to do at Pavilion at The Beach opposite JBR
Sponsored: Experiences and activities galore for your delight at this brilliant new addition to The Beach Opposite JBR…
Whether you’re looking for an incredible sundowner spot or a lovely brunch – Pavilion The Beach Opposite JBR is the perfect place to head to. And with an opportunity to win a trip for four to the Maldives, what more reason do you need for a visit? Well, in case you need further convincing, we’ve rounded up the best bits right here.
Akiba Dori
Enjoy a traditional Japanese Katsu sando – but make it gigantic with Akiba Dori’s delectable foodie challenge. While tucking into this super-sized sando, enjoy sake bellini’s on tap and drink up the yuzu, umeshu and sparkling sake back to back to back.
Buur Lounge & Restaurant
Tuck into a meter long of koobideh kebab at Buur with friends or family – or on your own if you’re up for a foodie challenge, which is paired with fresh delights from the kitchen.
Claw BBQ
Yee Haw! Take your turn and try to survive the twists and turns on a mechanical Rodeo bull at Claw BBQ. At this all-American hotspot there’s an array of daily deals to take advantage of from ladies’ nights to unlimited margaritas and signature tacos. Sign us up.
Eataly at The Beach
Discover and master the simplicity and sophistication of Italian cuisine with a masterclass at Eataly’s only licensed venue in the UAE. Running throughout November and December, masterclasses will teach you to make pasta, pizza and more signature dishes.
Hurricane’s Grill & Bar
Take on the mighty challenger burger at Hurricane’s Grill, where you’ll be challenged to eat a 600 gram Wagyu beef patty. Looking to sample a few grill signatures? Order the delectable meat platter and tuck into wings, South African Boerewors, lamb cutlets, strip loin and your choice of beef, lamb or veal ribs. Drool.
La Mezcaleria
Grab your favourite drink and strike a pose at the picture-perfect Calavera mural at La Mezcaleria. From ladies’ nights to brunches, there’s always something happening here. Our pick? Find out how many tacos you can eat at the all-you-can-eat tacos and margaritas Tuesdays from 9pm to midnight.
thebeach.ae, @thebeachdubai, @pavilionatthebeach
Images: Provided