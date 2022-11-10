Sponsored: Experiences and activities galore for your delight at this brilliant new addition to The Beach Opposite JBR…

Whether you’re looking for an incredible sundowner spot or a lovely brunch – Pavilion The Beach Opposite JBR is the perfect place to head to. And with an opportunity to win a trip for four to the Maldives, what more reason do you need for a visit? Well, in case you need further convincing, we’ve rounded up the best bits right here.

Akiba Dori

Enjoy a traditional Japanese Katsu sando – but make it gigantic with Akiba Dori’s delectable foodie challenge. While tucking into this super-sized sando, enjoy sake bellini’s on tap and drink up the yuzu, umeshu and sparkling sake back to back to back.

@akibadori

Buur Lounge & Restaurant

Tuck into a meter long of koobideh kebab at Buur with friends or family – or on your own if you’re up for a foodie challenge, which is paired with fresh delights from the kitchen.

@buur_dubai

Claw BBQ

Yee Haw! Take your turn and try to survive the twists and turns on a mechanical Rodeo bull at Claw BBQ. At this all-American hotspot there’s an array of daily deals to take advantage of from ladies’ nights to unlimited margaritas and signature tacos. Sign us up.

@clawbbq

Eataly at The Beach

Discover and master the simplicity and sophistication of Italian cuisine with a masterclass at Eataly’s only licensed venue in the UAE. Running throughout November and December, masterclasses will teach you to make pasta, pizza and more signature dishes.

@eatalyatthebeachdubai

Hurricane’s Grill & Bar

Take on the mighty challenger burger at Hurricane’s Grill, where you’ll be challenged to eat a 600 gram Wagyu beef patty. Looking to sample a few grill signatures? Order the delectable meat platter and tuck into wings, South African Boerewors, lamb cutlets, strip loin and your choice of beef, lamb or veal ribs. Drool.

@hurricanesgrilldubai

La Mezcaleria

Grab your favourite drink and strike a pose at the picture-perfect Calavera mural at La Mezcaleria. From ladies’ nights to brunches, there’s always something happening here. Our pick? Find out how many tacos you can eat at the all-you-can-eat tacos and margaritas Tuesdays from 9pm to midnight.

@lamezcaleriajbr

thebeach.ae, @thebeachdubai, @pavilionatthebeach

