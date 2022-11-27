Sponsored: The offer is even applicable over Christmas and NYE…

The countdown is now on for the opening of the stunning Address Grand Creek Harbour, which is set to start welcoming its very first guests from December 15. And it’s offering a huge 45 per cent off stays for the first wave of lucky visitors, which is fully valid over the Christmas and NYE period. But if you’d like to check-in and check out this almost half-price deal you’ll need to be quick… The sale ends soon.

Harbouring feelings

Scheduled to open next month, the Address Grand Creek Harbour sits along a stunning waterfront stretch of the harbour. Composed of two skyline redefining towers, guests have their pick of 223 luxurious hotel rooms and suites. There’s a Santiago Calatrava-designed observation deck, offering privileged views of Dubai Creek and the enchanting vistas spanning the evolution from Old Town to New Town.

In terms of the amenities and facilities inside — the Address brand’s commitment to uncontrived luxury dictates play. Guests will have access to The Spa; a Fitness Centre; an infinity pool; there’s a Qix Club for kids, a Qix Teens, a dedicated Kids Pool with Splash Pad; and a stylish Club Lounge.

The food and beverage portfolio continues the regal trend — The Restaurant, for example, offers a refined blend of international fare — whilst the adjoining Cigar Lounge provides a cosy nook for enjoying craft mixology; Luma Pool Lounge proposes gourmet snacks and salads within easy dipping distance of the infinity pool; or for a lighter, yet still effortlessly elegant meal, The Patisserie — deals in more than just speciality coffees and dainty pastries.

Setting sale

So how do you take advantage of this amazing 45 per cent off sale, for an equally amazing hotel? Well, you’ll need to book your stay by December 15, that’s when the sale ends. But in terms of the dates of your holiday, that can be any time between December 15, 2022 and March 22, 2023, including Christmas and New Year’s Eve. You’ve got a full three months to play with there.

The 45 per cent applies to a discount on the ‘Best Available Rate’ and as mentioned above, there is also a 25 per cent discount on food and beverages and a 15 per cent reduction on pampering sessions at The Spa.

Dubai Creek Harbour. Call: (04) 275 8899 or (800) ADDRESS or email stayatcreek@addresshotels.com. / addresshotels.com

Images: Provided