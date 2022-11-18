Sponsored: Relax, kick back as you watch the kick off of the beautiful game…

The football season is upon us and if you still haven’t found a place to celebrate and catch all the games – then look no further than Origins at Vida Emirates Hills. This all day, everyday, for every person eatery is the perfect place for those looking for laid-back vibes and lush views of the golf course from the terrace.

A unique setting for cheering on your team, you can catch all the action while you lounge in the pool, or sit poolside and enjoy alfresco dining. Make Origins your favourite spot to watch all the riveting action.

The menu has classics such as chicken wings, panko prawns and classic nachos, which are the perfect game day bites. If theres a big group, order their ‘bit of everything’ platter, which consists of prawn rolls, mozzarella sticks, veggie samosas, cheese jalapeños and spring rolls.

Entry costs Dhs150 per person and is fully redeemable on food and drinks. Come with your friends, family or four-legged friend (what’s better than a pet-friendly setting for the football?) and enjoy nail biting matches while you enjoy game nibbles, drinks or shisha.

Vida Emirates Hills overlooks two iconic golf courses and is set within the tranquil and exclusive gated community. The hotel brings together conceptual dining with social and creative co-working spaces, wellness facilities, art installations and more.

Origins, Vida Emirates Hills, Sunday November 20 to Sunday December 18. Dhs150 redeemable on food and beverage Tel: (0)4 872 8888 vidahotels.com @vidahotels