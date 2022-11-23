Sponsored: Perfect for your next luxe day out…

There’s a whole host of activities at this hidden gem and it’s named after the goddess of love and beauty for good reason. Say ciao to Venus Beach Club and Ristorante, a stunning slice of the Amalfi Coast at Caesar’s Palace Dubai.

The Beach Club

The perfect place to be any day of the week, at Venus Beach Club guests can relax poolside and soak up the sun, or retreat to the shade of a beautiful cabana. Weekdays from Monday to Thursday a pass to the beach club is Dhs350, from Friday to Sunday a beach club pass is Dhs450. Cabanas start from Dhs1,500. 50 per cent of all pass prices are redeemable on food and beverage.

Every Tuesday is for the ladies, with a wallet-friendly ladies’ day pass priced at Dhs150. Not only will you get it all back to spend on food and drink, there’s also a welcome Bellini on arrival, to toast to a glorious day in the sunshine. Gents are welcome too, with passes for the guys priced at Dhs350 with 50 per cent redeemable on food and drinks.

On Thursdays, special acoustic sets welcome the last of the sun and start of a magical evening, with music from the ever-talented Danny Aridi from 6pm to 9pm.

Alternatively celebrate the start of the weekend in style with Venus’ Friday Sunset Sessions. From 5pm to 8pm guests can enjoy a special aperitivo drinks selection, while you kick back and listen to sweet tunes from special guest DJ’s monthly.

The Club Classics on Saturdays are everything you need to get your groove on while listening to deep house classics from afternoon ’til sunset. It is Dhs450 per person and 50 per cent covers food and beverage credit. Theres also a special aperitivo selection starting from Dhs50.

The Ristorante

Once you’ve had a relaxing day by the pool, gear up for an evening of Italian classics, great music or shisha. The restaurant is open daily for dinner and lunch from midday to midnight.

Venus Beach Club and Ristorante, Caesars Palace Dubai, Julius Tower, Bluewaters, pool access daily from 10am to 7pm and 8pm on weekends, restaurant open daily from midday to midnight. Tel: (0)4 556 6466, caesars.com @venusdxb