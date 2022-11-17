And we’re not talking about sketchy scalpers…

Tickets to see the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have been sold out for a few months now, but there is a way you can still get hold of them.

It’s perfectly legal and there’s no meeting a dodgy overcoat-wearing scalper in the basement of a parking lot required.

OK, teasing over… You can get your tickets via a pair of brunch + race packages available from The WB Hotel on Yas Island.

Hot tickets

The Yas Grandstand package is priced at Dhs5,200 for two people and includes — brunch at The Directors Club from 1pm to 4pm on Staurday, November 19; a three-day Grandstand pass for the practice, qualifying and race (November 18 to 29); and of course the after race concerts.

You can upgrade the experience to include access to the Yas Suites, essentially club room access with a list of VIP added extras. This is priced at Dhs8.400, with all the above plus…

Yas Suites are located on the upper floor of the Main Grandstand and feature private luxury lounges with some of the finest track views of the circuit. You’ll get oversight on Yas Marina Circuit’s main straight, pit lane, first and last corners, and a falcon’s-eye view of the starting grid and finish of the race.

But wait, there’s more…

Exclusive access to private, air-conditioned suites with flat-screen TVs

Reserved seating in an outside balcony on the second level of the Grandstands

Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages throughout the day

Themed international cuisine offerings

Access to signature lounge & bar with alcoholic drinks for purchase

Access to all entertainment Oasis Areas around the circuit including Yas Marina Yacht Club and the F1 Village

Access to the After-Race Concerts for the days of your ticket

To book, you’ll need to contact Dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

