If you’re not able to catch all the excitement first hand in Qatar, Citymax Hotels are bringing football fever to you across their four UAE hotels, with The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill and Brew House providing relaxed settings to soak up the action. Catch the most anticipated football events alongside your pals, with amazing match day drinks and dishes to keep you fueled for all the football camaraderie.

Across four different venues, you can eat, drink and watch the games unfold, plus win prizes, participate in games and vibe out to live entertainment.

Win prizes by putting your name into a lucky draw, or by getting creative to win the Best Dressed Fan prize. Winners will receive drinks buckets, spending vouchers and more.

The Huddle Sport Bar & Grill

Tune into the action alongside at this laidback pub in Barsha, Bur Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, where selected beers are Dhs30, buckets are Dhs119, or unlimited house spirits for an hour before the match will set you back Dhs99. All deals differ between venues so be sure to check beforehand.

Citymax Hotel, Bur Dubai, Al Barsha, Ras Al Khaimah, 12pm to 3am daily

Brew House & Brew Garden

Dive into the football camaraderie at Brew House, where you can enjoy the live action from the beer garden, or from inside the bar and restaurant in Business Bay. Here you can indulge in fantastic food and beverage deals with burgers and pint combos going for Dhs99, pizza and pint combos for Dhs79 or a beer bucket for Dhs139.

Citymax Hotel Business Bay, 12pm to 3am daily

Football fanzones at Citymax Hotel, Bur Dubai, Al Barsha, Ras Al Khaimah, Business Bay, 12pm to 3am daily, @thehuddleuae, @brewhousedxb

