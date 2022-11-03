Sponsored: World of Hyatt rewards members with exclusive offers , members- only rates , room upgrades and more…

One of our favourite weekend pasttimes in the UAE is checking in to the emirates’ array of hotels for a fabulous staycation. Whether it’s a beautiful beachfront address in Abu Dhabi, or a creekside stay in Dubai with some top culinary offerings for foodies, we’re spoiled for choice across the city.

But what if you could enjoy a UAE staycation and earn a load of benefits while you work on your tan? Say hello to World of Hyatt, Hyatt Hotels’ rewards programme that rolls out the red carpet for members, rewarding them with exclusive offers and even free night stays.

Completely free to join, this is a club you’re going to love being a part of. Members earn points quickly when checking-in, getting pampered and feasting on the culinary delights. There’s even a brand explorer award, which earns you a free night once you stay at five different hotel brands under the Hyatt umbrella. With some 26 to choose from – including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Alila, 7Pines (a Destination by Hyatt branded hotel) and Andaz – wherever you’re headed on your next adventure, World of Hyatt is waiting to reward you.

Racking up those points can start right on your doorstep. With a long weekend coming up for UAE National Day, why not check in to one of the 13 Hyatt Hotels in the UAE?

In Abu Dhabi, beachside stays don’t get much better than Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, perched on one of the best stretches of sand in the region. Then there’s Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, a boutique, perfectly positioned address; and Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Residences Emirates Pearl, an architectural marvel on the iconic corniche.

The diverse portfolio includes a stalwart city address Grand Hyatt Dubai; and beloved creekside destination for breezy pool days and gourmet culinary experiences, Park Hyatt Dubai, where there’s also a new restaurant to check-out, chef Vivek Singh’s The Cinnamon Club. Then there’s a duo of chic beach properties in Dubai perfect for staycations: the locally-inspired Andaz Dubai the Palm, and newly unveiled Hyatt Centric Jumeirah on the shores of La Mer.

Sign up now at world.hyatt.com