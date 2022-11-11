Sponsored: Toes in the sand…

Gather your girls, Dubai’s best beach bar February 30 has an exciting new ladies’ day. Located on Dubai’s iconic Palm West Beach, there’s no better place to soak up the sun and take in the incredible views.

Every Tuesday from noon to 4pm, women get a sun bed, plus four hours of unlimited house beverages including selected wine, spirits, and cocktails for Dhs199. If that wasn’t enough, there are Insta-worthy views of Dubai Marina and a menu created by Dubai’s superstar chef Reif Othman to order a la carte.

From day-to-night, a soundtrack of tropical house beats sets the tone for the entertainment. The menu marries the best of Mediterranean and Japanese influences, featuring a variety of sushi including nigiri, sashimi and uramaki rolls, seafood and raw dishes, tacos, plus burgers, as well Italian favourites like pasta and risotto.

If you haven’t yet visited this stunning beach bar, the Beirut-born concept, named after the date that never was, is known for its unique personality and thought-provoking design elements.

Home to three distinct bars, February 30’s standout feature consists of a circular wicker-roofed bar complete with stools from which to sip cocktails and watch the sunset. The interiors are equally as striking, with red and monochrome finishings and delightful lush greenery.

Outside, pink hued walls and colourful lounge chairs scream retro glamour, while Bali-inspired parasols and wooden double sun beds with candy striped cushions take pride of place on the sand. Palm trees have been added to the beachfront to infuse tropical vibes all the way to the sea.

February 30, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tuesdays, 12pm to 4pm. Dhs199. @february30dubai