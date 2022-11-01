Sponsored: This will be worth flying over for…

If you consider yourself to be a bit of a foodie, you need to know about an epic food festival, happening at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara in November. The six-day long event will see some of the biggest names in culinary flying over, and once you see the line-up, you’re going to want to be there too.

Running from November 22 to 27, guests can enjoy a selection of the finest cuisines prepared by top international chefs. The festival schedule includes:

Patrick Jeffroy

Bringing the heritage of France’s north-western most region, Brittany to Salalah, the chef of a two Michelin-star restaurant will present flavours from land and sea.

Mekong, November 22, 5-course menu from 6.30pm & Sakalan, November 23, workshop at 1pm.

Dina Macki

Known for her devotion to fresh, local ingredients of Salalah, Dina Macki reveals her eclectic approach to cookery through delectable dishes.

Sakalan, November 23, 5-course menu from 6.30pm & Sakalan, November 24, workshop at 1pm.

Thomas Bühner

One of Germany’s leading chefs with three Michelin stars to his name, Bühner showcases culinary creations that have won acclaim the world over.

Mekong, November 24, five-course menu from 6.30pm & Sakalan, November 25, workshop at 1pm.

Louis Anjos

Passionate about Portuguese cuisine and paying tribute to his roots through his creations, Michelin star Chef Louis Anjos takes inspiration from traditional recipes and uses the finest native ingredients to create dishes that are uniquely his own but unmistakably Portuguese.

Al Mina, November 25, five-course menu from 6.30pm & Sakalan, November 26, Workshop at 1pm.

Peter Gast

Dutch Michelin-star Chef Peter Gast takes inspiration from an early life on the farm and shows the authentic flavours of nature.

Mekong, November 26, five-course menu from 6.30pm & Mekong, November 27, workshop at 1pm.

Roger Van Damme

See first-hand the perfection of Michelin-starred Chef Roger van Damme from Belgium. Indulge in an unforgettable afternoon tea experience, inspired by his great-grandfather’s passion for pastry.

Al Mina, November 23 to 27, afternoon tea daily from 3pm to 6pm.

Nestled between a beach and freshwater lagoon, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara is the first and only luxury resort in Southern Oman with private pool villas. The resort sits on a pristine 250 metre beach and features a sparkling infinity pool along with three exquisite dining options and a world-famous Anantara Spa. Located just 15 km from Salalah International Airport and directly adjacent to Al Baleed Archaeological Park, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara is the perfect place for relaxation and adventure and culinary experiences.

anantara.com/en/al-baleed-salalah/offers/food-festival-2022