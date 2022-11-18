Sponsored: Would you like to work from The Opus by Zaha Hadid?

Co-working spaces are an essential tool for many entrepreneurs to get into a creative flow, surrounded by other like-minded professionals. Each individual looks for a different set of criteria, such as good location, sublime food and drink offering, bright airy workspace, strong wifi connection, and private meeting spaces. Fortunately, Modern Working offers all of this and more.

Found in iconic Dubai landmark, The Opus by Zaha Hadid in Business Bay, Modern Working offers entrepreneurs, freelancers and hybrid workers a space from which to thrive as they work in its contemporary offices. The Workspace has been designed with function in mind; helping like-minded professionals to work, connect, create and collaborate under one roof.

With bespoke interiors and a luxury environment, members will find a premium networking opportunity for a community of thought-leaders, discerning thinkers and innovative creators. Each office combines style, functionality and comfort to create the highest standard for business facilities.

Those who sign up will enjoy benefits such as private offices, virtual offices, co-working spaces, an art gallery, a recording studio, an auditorium, an events space and access to a niche network of investors.

Unique to Modern Working is its Auditorium, which acts as the gathering point for the in-house community and selected guests to network, exchange ideas, host members events, product launches or networking instances. Members can also enjoy contemporary art in its gallery; a private collection portraying emerging and established artists that shifts on seasonal basis, as well as a high-tech recording studio.

Membership prices start from Dhs2,400 per month for co-working and Dhs5,000 per month for private offices.

modernworking.ae