One of the best parts about this time of year in Dubai is the impressive alfresco dining scene. If you’re looking to try somewhere a little special, why not try a venue at One&Only Royal Mirage or One&Only The Palm, with great beachside locations.

Here are three fabulous venues to try at the One&Only Resorts duo of Dubai Beach Resorts.

Beach Bar & Grill by Mauro Colagreco

Incorporating Argentinian flare, this smart-casual restaurant is a gorgeous setting for a beachside lunch or dinner underneath the stars. With the backdrop of the Marina skyline, all diners can indulge in a delectable menu of South American flavours with delicious seafood, meat and seasonal ingredients taking centre stage. The refined atmosphere is given a little liveliness on weekends with funky weekend beats on Saturday and Sunday to be enjoyed alongside delicious food and the unique views of the Dubai Harbour and Palm Island Bay.

Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, 12pm to 11pm daily. oneandonlyresorts.com

The Jetty Lounge

Get the party started at one of Dubai’s most stylish beachside lounges, where you can bask in spectacular sunsets and skyline views. Find a romantic perch at the beachside seating with your toes in the sand, next to fire pits or in the comfort of a private cabana. Indulge in a selection of mezze and tapas, whilst you listen to the tunes of DJ’s and live entertainers.

The Jetty Lounge, One&Only Royal Mirage, The Palace, 3pm to 1am daily. oneandonlyresorts.com

101 Dining Lounge & Marina by Yannick Alleno

Visit or Zip across the bay to One&Only The Palm via private boat to experience an exclusive chic dining experience. This beautifully designed outlet aims to reflect the ocean in all aspects, from the interior design, tableware, to the finest seafood menu. Guests can relish in Mediterranean dishes and drinks at this unique waterside location, backdropped by panoramic views of Dubai’s iconic skyline. Recently, 101 Dinning Lounge & Marina has introduced resident musicians, with DJ Katerina, DJ Nader and the South African Trio “4 The Music” serving up daily beats.

101 Dining Lounge & Marina, One&Only The Palm, open from Monday to Sunday, 12pm to 1am daily. oneandonlyresorts.com

