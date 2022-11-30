UAE fuel prices just announced for December…

If you drive a vehicle, take note of the UAE petrol prices for the month of December.

From December 1, petrol prices for Super 98 will be Dhs3.30 per litre, down from Dhs3.32 per litre in November. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs3.18 per litre, down from from Dhs3.20.

Diesel will also see a decrease in price to Dhs3.74 per litre, a decrease from Dhs4.01 last month.

Here are the UAE petrol prices for Super 98 from January 2021 to November 2022.

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

March: Dhs3.23