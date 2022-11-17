It’s going to be an extra-long weekend…

Good news residents of UAE. We have a long weekend coming up thanks to the public holiday for Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day) is marked annually on December 1. It falls on a Thursday this year. On the following day on Friday, December 2 – the UAE is celebrating its National Day which means it’s time to celebrate.

To give residents a chance to celebrate, Federal Authority For Government Human Resources officials have announced that there will be a public holiday in the UAE on Thursday, December 1 and Friday, December 2. This means those of you who enjoy two days off for the weekend, will enjoy four days off.

Work will resume on Monday December 5.

So, how is the UAE celebrating National Day?

Apart from the UAE decked up in colours of the UAE flag (red, green, white and black) and fireworks across the country, there will be several events taking place.

At Expo City, visitors can be dazzled at the Al Wasl Dome, with a special National Day performance.

Over at The Pointe, the buzzing destination on Palm Jumeirah, there will be a fountain show, paired with music and roaming entertainment.

At Dubai Festival City, the award-winning IMAGINE show will showcase a performance dedicated to 51 years since the UAE’s formation.

When is the next public holiday?

This is it for this year, however, as per the UAE government announcement on public holidays for 2023, the next holiday is January 1 for New Year’s Day. However, this year January 1 is falling on a Sunday which is already a day off for most employees.

For the rest of public holidays in 2023, we’re still waiting on official confirmation.

Head back to whatson.ae for more events that you need to visit during UAE National Day weekend.

Images: Getty Images