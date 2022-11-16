Peace up, A-Town down…

R&B godfather, Usher was the (best kind of) surprise second act for Thursday’s Yasalam After Race F1 concerts — but it seems he’ll be hanging around a little longer, with the news that he’s booked in for a Saturday November 19, performance at Yas Island’s premier nightlife destination – White Abu Dhabi.

The Insta post, confirms support from DJ Nuff Said, DJ Charlesy and DJ Slim — we’ve contacted White to confirm ticket prices, but you can make reservations now by contacting (050) 639 89 34.

Usher genuinely is one of the biggest names in music. He’s sold over 80 million records worldwide, has racked up 18 American Billboard Music Awards, 34 ASCAP Awards, nine Soul Train Music Awards, and eight American Music Awards. The man is a phenomenon.

His back catalog includes such club floor bangers such as ‘Yeah’, ‘DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love’, and ‘OMG’ where he’d frequently assert his dominance as pop’s shape-throwing G.O.A.T.

But he’s probably best known for his syrup-toned slap tracks — we’re thinking here specifically of both parts of his ‘Confessions’ dynasty, ‘U Got It Bad’, ‘U Remind Me’, ‘My Boo’, and ‘Nice & Slow’.

Last year, following his 2021 Yasalam concert — Stormzy also did the Yas double, following his Etihad Park performance with a night at White Abu Dhabi.

Also confirmed at White over Abu Dhabi’s wild race weekend is rapper ASAP Ferg, who’s set to take the stage on Friday November 19.

New York native, Ferg is probably best known for his massive hit Plain Jane (featuring Nicki Minaj) which features the rapper dropping some bars (OK, words) in Arabic. Wonder if he’ll drop that on the night? We can only say inshallah.

Yas Bay.

Images: Instagram