If your looking to mix up your favourite party spots, then venture down to Vault at JW Marriott Marquis. Enter this modern bar and lounge through their gold vault doors and discover exciting nightlife experiences for every night of the week.

Tuesday is for the ladies

Every Tuesday, the Vault doors open for all the queens to catch up over three drinks and a bar bite for Dhs99. There’s a choice of cocktails, grapes and spirits paired with bar bites and backdropped by stunning views of Dubai’s skyline.

There’s live music on Wednesdays

Enjoy a mid-week treat on Wednesday, with a live blues night that fuses Kerrie Stirling’s soulful saxophone with DJ Lesha Sky’s modern beats. Expect to hear incredible sets from 10pm to 2am.

Thursdays go R&B

Don’t let your next Thursday be spent at home; assemble your besties and hit the dancefloor at Vault, where DJ Flipside spins old school R&B and hip-hop classics. From 9pm to 3am, Dj Flipside will get you to pop, lock and drop your way into the weekend early.

Friday is for The Heist

Kickstart your weekend each Friday at one of the hottest parties in town. Grab your besties and groove the night away with live performances from DJ Jim Rhuda at Vault.

Soul’sa your way out of Saturday

Get your dancing shoes on and shake your hips at this Latin-style fiesta, every Saturday from 10pm to 2am. You and your squad can dive into a South American-inspired menu, whilst you bask in the panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline. Your Latin beats will be provided by DJ Grelu, inspiring everyone to let out their inner salsa dancer.

Vault, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay Dubai, Sun to Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri 5pm to 3am, Saturday 4pm to 3am, Tel: (0)4 414 3000, @vaultdubai