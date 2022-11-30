Where better to see your favourite rapper, than at your favourite fan zone…

The season for celebrity performances is here. There are a whole host of parties taking place this weekend. If you’re looking for some dope DJs or some classic throwback tracks then Dubai is the place for you to be. Alternatively, head to the capital and catch a class act as Post Malone will finally be performing in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Wednesday, November 30

Soolking

The Algerian singer and rapper will be heading to Blu this Wednesday evening. If you aren’t familiar, Soolking originally went by the name MC Sool, until 2013 when he changed his name to Soolking. He is known for incredible tracks such as Suavemente, Zemër and Jennifer which he worked alongside artists such as Ghali, Franglish and Lynda on. Dress code is classy so make sure you look the part.

Blu Dubai Al Habtoor City, V Hotel, Wed Nov 30 from 10pm to 4am. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 bludubai.ae @clubbludubai

Thursday, December 1

Tyga

Kicking off the long weekend, we have rapper Tyga performing and will be accompanied by Mr. Levier, Devon Kosoko and DJ Play. Tyga is an award winning rapper and is known for tracks like Taste, Chosen, and his latest release Booty Dancer. He has worked with some incredible artists such as J Balvin, Doja Cat and Chris Brown.

Black, Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan. Thu Dec 1 from 11pm ’til late. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

James Hype

The house DJ will be at the Soho Garden on The Palm on Thursday evening. The EDM DJ has worked on some ridiculously good tracks, such as Ferrari, I Was Lovin’ You and has also made some incredible remixes to dope tracks such as Piece of Your Heart and one I would highly recommend listening to Vossi Bop. Tickets start from Dhs150 and ladies get free entry until 11.30pm.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Thu Dec 1, ladies free entry until 11.30pm, general admission Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 321 3361, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Friday, December 2

Rae Sremmurd

This hip hop duo are made up of Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee. The brothers will be performing at the BudX pop-up, Pure White. They are known for viral tracks such as Black Beetles, No Flex Zone, and No Type. They have worked alongside the likes of Quavo, Pharrell and Nicki Minaj.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour BudX FIFA Fan Festival. Fri Dec 2 from 10.30pm. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Fatboy Slim

An OG in the music industry. The music producer, DJ and musician will be heading to Soho Garden on the Palm. It is guaranteed to be an evening full of throwback tunes and some newer tracks too. He is responsible for the incredible songs we all know and love, including, Praise You, Eat Sleep Rave Repeat, and Rockafeller Skank.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Fri Dec 2, general admission at the door, doors open at 10pm. Tel: (0)4 321 3361, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday, December 3

Rick Ross

He must really love Dubai, Rick Ross is back. He has been here a whole host of times and we love him for it. Rick Ross will be performing at the BudX pop-up as well and you can guarantee that it will be an epic evening. He’s Hustlin’ every day and it’s no different here in Dubai. He has worked alongside other legends such as Drake, Lil Wayne and Meek Mill.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour BudX FIFA Fan Festival. Sat Dec 3 from 10.30pm. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Peggy Gou

She’s stunning and we love her. Peggy Gou is finally performing in the UAE again headlining Code at Soho Garden. Tickets will be available at the door. Peggy Gou is a Korean DJ who is known for her incredible techno beats. She will be concluding the Saudi MDL Beast concert before heading over to Dubai for her performance.

Code, Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan. Sat Dec 3. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

AJ Tracey and Aitch

The pair of Grime artists will be performing back-to-back at Cavo this weekend. AJ Tracey is known for hits like Ladbroke Grove, Thiago Silva, and Butterflies. Announced alongside AJ Tracey to perform at Press Play festival is rapper, Aitch. He is known for tracks Baby, Latest Trends and PSYCHO; and has worked alongside AJ Tracey for the dope track Rain. He will be performing back-to-back on Saturday, December 3.

Dubai Harbour BudX FIFA Fan Festival, Dubai, Sat Dec 3, pressplaywithus.com, @pressplay_withus

Post Malone

Posty, a tatted face that we know and love. He will be heading to the UAE Capital on Saturday, December 3. The Rockstar that he is, will be performing at the Etihad Park on Yas Island. He is the genius behind so many incredible tracks such as I Like You, Sunflower, Circles and Congratulations.

Etihad Park, Yas Island, Sat Dec 3. Tickets via ticketmaster.ae and virginmegastore.ae

Sunday, December 4

Krept & Konan

Duo Krept & Konan will be heading to Cavo on Sunday, December 4. The pair are the minds behind tracks like G Love, Freak of the Week and the song to announce their cafe: Crepes and Cones.

Cavo, Ramee Dream Hotel, Dubai, Sun Dec 4, pressplaywithus.com, @pressplay_withus

Tion Wayne

The lineup for the Press Play fan zone just keeps getting better and better. Yet another absolutely unmatched grime artist, Tion Wayne, will be hitting up the Press Play Fan Zone on Sunday, December 4. He is the man behind tracks like I Dunno, Let’s Go, and Body.

Cavo, Ramee Dream Hotel, Dubai, Sun Dec 4, pressplaywithus.com, @pressplay_withus

