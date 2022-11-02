Analog Room turns 10 and Kungs at the Beach…

This week is an impressive one for the parties in Dubai. We are celebrating fantastic clubs and welcoming some massive artists plus a few incredible DJs and rappers are also heading to the city.

Here are all the dope parties taking place in Dubai this weekend.

Wednesday, November 2

Afro B

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We don’t know why he does us like… (IYKYK)! The fantastic Afrobeats rapper Afro B is headlining Soho Garden live for one night only. The artist is the brains behind the dope song Drogba and has also worked alongside the likes of T-Pain on tracks like Condo. Ladies can avail of the ladies’ night deal until 1am. Doors open from 11pm.

Soho Garden, Racecourse Grandstand, Meydan, doors open 11pm. Tel: (0)52 388 8849, sohogardendxb.com,

Thursday, November 3

Unknown T

British drill rapper, Unknown T is joining the Balr$ at Soho Garden the Palm. The rapper is known for tracks like Humerton B and Goodums which he did alongside A Colours Show. Ladies get free entry and can avail of the ladies’ night deal until 1am. After that, general admission starts at Dhs150.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeriah, ladies free entry, Dhs150 after 1am. Tel: (0)4 321 3361, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Friday, November 4

Majestic, Sammy Porter, George Mensah and more…

P7 Arena is back in full swing and this weekend, the superstar lineup has none other than Majestic – a house producer, Garage MC and resident Kiss FM Dj and Ibiza legend. Having worked with some of the biggest names in the industry such as Shy FX Laidback Luke, Stormzy and Tiny Tempah – Majestic is truly a legend in the industry. He will be accompanied by Hayley May, Sammy Porter, and George Mensah.

P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 9pm to 3am, early bird tickets from Dhs125 Tel: (0)4 427 1000. @p7arena

A Guy Called Gerald

In the last tumultuous 10 years, the Analog Room has managed to make a name for itself amongst the EDM fans of Dubai. This incredible milestone is being marked by yet another incredible evening headlined by a legend in the industry – A Guy Called Gerald. He will be accompanied by the Analog Room founders, Siamak Amidi and Shemroon.

Analog Room at The Q Underground, Holiday Inn Al Barsha, 9pm to 3am book tickets here.

Kizz Daniel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VADO ‘D GREAT 🎙 (@kizzdaniel)

Ahead of his World Cup performance, Kizz Daniel will be at The Agenda this weekend for the first time in Dubai. The Nigerian artist is best known for his tracks Yeba, Woju and Nesesari. Tickets start from Dhs150 and are on sale now.

The Agenda, Dubai Media City, from 8pm onwards, tickets start at Dhs150. dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday November 5

Kungs

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A legend in the house music industry is heading to Beach by Five. Kungs, the French DJ is an international sensation with some incredible bangers such as This Girl. From 1pm onwards, early bird passes are Dhs200 for ladies and Dhs300 for gents which come with three drinks and two food courses. However, the tickets are only available until Wednesday at midnight. General access at the door will cost you the same, but will only include three drinks.

Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeriah, sunbeds, high tables and cabanas available on minimum spend. Tel : (0)4 455 9989 palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive

Images: Provided and social