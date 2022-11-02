We’re counting down…

If you are wondering when the next long weekend is, you have come to the right place. There’s only one UAE public holiday left in 2022 – and the days have already been confirmed.

Commemoration Day and UAE National Day

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day) is marked annually on December 1. It falls on a Thursday this year.

However, immediately after this, the UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Friday and Saturday. Pair this with the regular weekend on Sunday, and most UAE residents will celebrate a long four-day weekend.

This will be the last public holiday for this year.

Thereafter, the first public holiday of 2023 will be on New Year’s Day, January 1, which this year falls on a Sunday. We’ll have to wait and see if Monday January 2 is declared as a public holiday.

