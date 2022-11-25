Sponsored: GEMS has been Educating communities for more than 60 years…

The anxieties around making sure you find the right school for your most precious achievements (that would be your children) and those surrounding finding the right community to live in, share a lot of overlap.

Both, quite understandably, feel like huge, life-shaping decisions and if you’re facing having to make them at the same time — it’ll probably feel like an overwhelming, almost impossible task.

There is hope though, one of the best-respected names in the field of education here in the UAE, with more than 41 schools in the UAE, has been researching and identifying Dubai’s most sought after communities, in order to construct schools within an easily accessible distance.

There are six of these community schools dotted around the emirate, where a GEMS campus sits at the beating heart of a neighbourhood network. Each operation has its own unique charms, accolades and industry-leading benefits — so please do join us on this whistle stop open-day tour of Dubai’s brightest hidden GEMS.

Communities served: Damac Hills; The Palm; Emirates Hills; Dubai Marina; Dubai Hills; and Al Barsha

GEMS Education’s flagship school delivers the finest IB education that empowers learners in the pursuit of excellence, ignites their intellectual curiosity, sharpens their unique talents, and readies them to make their mark on the global stage. The academy is made distinct by its world class premium facilities and a team of highly experienced educators.

Students have access to a 3D Planetarium, 112 classrooms, a 600-seater auditorium, advanced design technology labs, seven custom-built science labs, a 50m Olympic-sized swimming pool, a music recording studio, a main gym, three smaller “side” gyms and a cafeteria offering live cooking stations for fresh, healthy, and balanced meals. Limited spaces are available for students from nursery all the way up to Grade 12.

More reasons why GWA is a smart choice

There is something to inspire and enrich everyone with more than 160 enrichment activities free of charge each week

The Academy offers the largest mother tongue programme in the UAE with 16 languages

Preparing students for a global future with more than 90 nationalities represented on campus

Academic excellence is at the core of its operations – 95 per cent of its students have secured acceptance into their first-choice universities.

Communities served: Dubai Hills; Al Barsha; South Jumeirah; Nad Al Sheba; Meadows; and Emirates Hills

Located inside the Dubai Hills community, this school offers a high-quality IB education and is the perfect choice for international families welcoming a diverse, multicultural community. GIS provides an ‘Inquiry Based’ learning platform – bespoke to the individual needs of each student, right from Early Years classes. At the campus, you will find spacious, naturally lit classrooms; specialty science, technology and performing arts classrooms; aviation, aeronautics and space classrooms; a black box theatre; dance studio; two well equipped libraries; outdoor amphitheatre; one of the best equipped resistant material school labs in Dubai; a food technology lab; a six-lane, 25-metre swimming pool and learner pool; a full-sized football pitch; and an outdoor mixed-use game court (Basketball, Netball, Tennis).

More reasons why GIS is a smart choice

A truly international environment with 94 nationalities represented, with no single nationality above 14 per cent

The school’s average IBDP score is higher than the world average

Prep for university and beyond – their students go on to continue learning at some of the world’s top academic institutions, including Harvard University

As the GEMS Centre of Excellence for Aviation, Aeronautics and Space, GIS has broadened the curriculum with special focus on VR, AR, Robotics, Engineering, Physics and Design

The school offers not only the IB Diploma Programme but an excellent Career-related Programme (CP)

Communities served: Mirdif, Al Warqa1, Al Rashidiyya, Festival City, Al Mizhar

This British Curriculum school delivers outstanding-rated education to students from Foundation Stage to Year 6. Placing emphasis on educating the whole child in a smaller school setting, the wide range of sports, creative arts and languages opportunities ensure students are highly engaged and make excellent academic progress.

More reasons why Royal Dubai School is a smart choice

High Performance Learning (HPL) encourages students to be proactive in their learning journey and for them to recognise that they can achieve the highest results by utilising the HPL framework

The only Primary School in the Mirdiff area with an “Outstanding” rating since 2016

Family and community focused, keeping the children at the heart of everything they do

All-inclusive learning with a diverse student body, hailing more than 68 nationalities creating a multi-cultural environment

Communities served: Arabian Ranches, Mudon, Damac Hills and Town Square, Cedre Villas, Falcon City, Semmer Villas, Silicon Oasis, and Villanova

GEMS FirstPoint School is a ‘family first community’ operating the British Curriculum, working together with specialist industry partners to make sure the young learners are prepared for the ever-changing world they will graduate into. On-site facilities and amenities include a golf centre of excellence; a digital centre of excellence; E-sports and game design opportunities; and a hub for the performing arts and music. At the campus, you will find spacious, purpose-built classrooms, with focuses across specialty subjects such as performing arts, Design technology, science and more. There is also some world class facilities such as 25m pool, full outdoor sports pitches, indoor climbing wall, dance studio, black box theatre and more.

More reasons why FirstPoint School is a smart choice

Value for money British Curriculum school in the heart of The Villa

Highly individualised pathways offering A Level, GCSE, BTEC and ASDAN

BSO rated outstanding in all areas

Family-focused school with emphasis on parental engagement

Integrating industry within education and encouraging students to think about their career from an early age through GEMS Centre of Excellence for Digital Industries

Communities served: Al Barsha; South Jumeirah; Nad Al Sheba; Meadows; and Emirates Hills

A premium British Curriculum school dedicated to nurturing a passion for learning based on the highly successful GEMS Wellington Schools academic learning model. The school’s facility list includes an auditorium and theatre; three tennis courts; two gymnasiums/health centres; two 25 metre swimming pools; a sixth form centre; and an early years centre.

More reasons why Wellington Academy Al Khail is a smart choice

Limitless Learning: the school inspires future leaders through creative teaching and learning that encompasses the science of learning; social enterprise and student agency

Elite Sports Centre of Excellence offering a bespoke curriculum to elite athletes with pastoral care and support

Communities served: Silicon Oasis, Nad Al Sheba, and Falcon City

A school that focuses on uncovering and encouraging natural talents within students, promoting confidence and a true understanding of self-worth. Within the school students can hone their theatrical skills in the performing arts suites, which consists of two dance studios, two drama studios and a music technology suite; there’s a large study area for Post 16 students, complete with outdoor balcony and cafe; there are two gymnasiums/health centres; and three large multi-purpose sports halls.

More reasons why Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis is a smart choice

Outstanding Foundation Stage with specialist teachers and subjects

The first British IB World School in the UAE to offer six post-16 pathways

GEMS Centre of Excellence for performing arts and theatre tech

Images: Provided