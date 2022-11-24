Win! The Emirates Dubai 7s Ultimate Experience package for two
Live like a VIP all weekend long…
An institutional event in Dubai is the Emirates Dubai 7s. Having hosted the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series since 1999, it’s been a staple on the sporting circuit for more than two decades. And it’s back for three days of epic sporting action from December 1 to 3.
However, the Emirates Dubai 7s is far more than what takes place between the white lines. This sports and entertainment festival in the Middle East is a celebration that brings together some of the best music from international and local acts, with this year’s line-up featuring The Cuban Brothers, Gorgon City and Craig David presents TS5.
This year, we’re giving away two Emirates Dubai 7s Ultimate Experience packages that will have you living like a VIP all weekend long.
The prize includes:
- 2 x The Hanger Weekend Hospitality tickets
- 2 x Beats on Two VIP
- 2 x Men Finals Pitch side
- 2 x Signed merchandise
Terms and conditions apply. If you have already bought a ticket please fill out the form using the same email that is used to login to your Emirates Dubai 7s account.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before November 29, 2022.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after November 29, 2022