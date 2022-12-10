So. Many. Live. Shows…

The start of a new month – and in this case a new year – brings an array of new things to do. This January, there’s so many things to do in Abu Dhabi, whether you’re looking for new restaurants, comedy gigs or live concerts.

Here’s 10 awesome things to do in Abu Dhabi this January.

Until January 8: Keep the festive season alive at Winterfest

Cling onto the festive season at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s Winterfest. Alongside all the usual adrenaline-pumping thrills and chills, enjoy an interactive winter village adored with Christmas décor, watch in awe at a new ice skating show, and round out your visit by stopping by the Gingerbread Factory.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, until January 8, Dhs325. ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Saturdays throughout January: See the skies illuminated with fireworks at Sheikh Zayed Festival

Every Saturday at 10pm, enjoy some of the biggest and most elaborate fireworks displays, which light up the Al Wathba skies. Enjoy spectacular colours and dazzling formations alongside laser and hologram shows.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba, 4pm to midnight daily until March, 18 2023, Dhs5. zayedfestival.ae

Wednesdays throughout January: Gather the girls for Ladies’ night at Penelope’s

We’re already big fans of Yas Marina’s newest haute hangout, Penelope’s, but it’s new ladies’ night has got us assembling our entire squad for a mid-week treat. Every Wednesday, this sultry jazz bar invites ladies to enjoy four hours of unlimited drinks, plus a glass of bubbly on arrival, without spending a single dirham.

Penelope’s Yas Marina, Yas Island, 8pm to midnight, Wednesdays. Tel: (02) 635 1116, @penelopes.ae

January 13 to 22: Celebrate culture and creativity at Al Hosn Festival

At the birthplace of Abu Dhabi’s cultural scene, there’s set to be a 10-day festival of creativity and culture this January as Al Hosn festival returns. Exploring Abu Dhabi’s historic traditions and its connections to contemporary and newly emerging cultures, expect live performances, family workshops, food & beverage stalls, art & cultural exhibits, immersive trails, re-enactments, and more.

Al Hosn Festival, Al Hosn, 4pm to 11pm, January 13 to 22, 2023, Dhs30. Tickets from platinumlist.net

January 19 to 22: Get golfing at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The popular golfing event take place at Yas Links Abu Dhabi for the second time attracting the sport’s top international talent. New for 2023, the Yas Terrace is a new and exclusive viewing area with prime views of the 18th green and fairway and a premium bar. General admission is free, but you’ll still need to register for tickets.

Yas links, Yas Island, Jan 19 to Jan 22. You can secure tickets for all the days via the ticketmaster.ae website.

January 21: Laugh out loud as Kevin Bridges performs

Scottish funny-man Kevin Bridges will head to Etihad Arena on Saturday January 21 to bring his ‘Overdue Catch-Up’ world tour to the UAE. Probably best known for his regular appearances and quick whips on UK television panel shows including Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News for You, Bridges has also performed on Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. All attendees must be 16 years or older to watch the show. If you are aged between 16 or 21 years old, you must be accompanied by someone who is over 21 years old.

Kevin Bridges, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday January 21, 2023, from Dhs195. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

January 26: Rock out to Imagine Dragons

These American rock legends are bringing their massive Mercury World Tour to Abu Dhabi for one night only. The multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning band will headline a gig at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena on January 26, before heading off on the Latin American leg of their world tour. Alongside their newer material, fans can expect to hear Imagine Dragons perform some of the biggest hits from the decade-long career producing top rock anthems. Prepare to sing along to Demons, dance like no one’s watching to It’s Time and watch in awe as the band light up the Etihad Arena with Thunder.

etihadarena.ae. Live Nation presents Imagine Dragons at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursday January 26, 2023, from Dhs250. ticketmaster.ae

January 27: Enjoy a fabulous foodie collab

As part of a string of dining collabs to mark the return of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants this month, Darran Teoh of Dewakan, which was voted Malaysia’s best restaurant in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, will inject some South East Asian spice to a Al Qana hotspot, Otoro. The chef and founder of the Kuala Lumpur restaurant teams up with chef Akmal Anuar for a six-course menu of signature dishes alongside some completely original creations. It’s Dhs625, or Dhs725 if you choose to add on the non-alcoholic beverage pairing.

Otoro, Al Maqta’ St, Al Qana, Rabdan, 6.30pm and 9pm, Friday January 27, from Dhs625. reservations@otoroabudhabi.com, otoroabudhabi.com

January 27: Listen to the sounds of the legendary Sting

Sting, a 17-time Grammy Award winner, will perform at the Etihad Arena on January 27. Those who snag tickets to the Sting gig in Abu Dhabi are in for an audio treat, with Sting’s My Songs concert a dynamic show of his most iconic hits from an illustrious career spent both as the frontman of rock band The Police, and as a solo artist. The musical journey will see fans of this Englishman [not] in New York bring his Message in a Bottle to Fields of Gold in Abu Dhabi. With Every Breath You Take, you’ll be taken on a nostalgic journey through Sting’s diverse musical repertoire. Keeping it in the family, on tour Sting is accompanied by special guest Joe Sumner, an English singer-songwriter who also happens to be his son.

Sting at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi January 27, 2023, from Dhs395. ticketmaster.ae, etihadarena.ae, livenation.me

January 28: See a sensational K-Pop group

Get excited, K-Pop fans! The ever-popular girl group Blackpink are bringing their world tour to the Etihad Park (formally du Arena) stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday January 28, 2023. The four piece band – made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – have become the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100. Their 2020 release, Ice Cream, from their acclaimed album The Album, peaked at number 13. When they land in the UAE capital this January, fans can expect to hear an array of hits from The Album, as well as their newest drop, Born Pink, which was released in September.

Live Nation presents Blackpink, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Saturday January 28, 2023, from Dhs350. ticketmaster.ae