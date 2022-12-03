Sponsored: Four Seasons DIFC is ringing in 2023 in style…

At Four Seasons DIFC, the festive season has never been more sparkling. Here’s 3 great ways to ring in the New Year, from sizzling rooftop bars to chic terraces with picture-perfect Burj views.

Luna Sky Bar

Perched on the sophisticated hotel rooftop is Luna Dubai, which will this year present a sparkling New Year’s Eve celebration against the theme ‘circus on the moon’. Minimum spends start at Dhs600 per person for the indoor bar and Dhs2,000 per person for the outdoor terrace with prime Burj Khalifa views, which guests can use to enjoy an array of drinks and bites against the backdrop of a live DJ violinist and saxophonist. . When the clock strikes 12, all eyes will turn to the dazzling Burj fireworks that illuminate the skies.

Luna Sky Bar, 7pm onwards, Saturday December 31, Dhs600 minimum spend for the bar, Dhs980 minimum spend for Churchill, Dhs2,000 minimum spend outdoors. Tel: (0)4 506 0000, fourseasons.com/dubaidifc/dining/lounges/luna_dubai/

Mina Brasserie

Always decorated in fabulously festive style, Mina Brasserie is a magical winter wonderland during the holiday season. On New Year’s Eve, the elegant brasserie invites guests to dine a la carte with a minimum spend of Dhs1,000 per person, with children invited to stay up late and get involved in the fun for a minimum spend of Dhs550 for those aged 6 to 12. On the menu, feasts on chef Michael Mina’s inventive brasserie classics and groove to the sounds of DJ Eva, electronic violinist Nico and singer Darina.

Mina Brasserie, 7pm to 1am, Saturday December 31, Dhs1,000 minimum spend adults, Dhs550 minimum spend children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 506 0000, fourseasons.com/dubaidifc/dining/restaurants/mina-brasserie/

Penrose Lounge

The intimate atmosphere of Penrose Lounge is a chic way to celebrate the final night of 2022. Join loved ones on the fairytale-like terrace, graze on the internationally-influenced menu, and be dazzled by the fireworks as 2023 begins on the stroke of midnight. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs1,500 on the terrace and Dhs650 for indoor seating. Children aged 12 can dine indoors with no minimum spend. enlivened by the vibrant notes from our saxophonist. At midnight you will be mesmerized with an enviable view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks show.

Mina Brasserie, 7pm to 1am, Saturday December 31, Dhs1,500 minimum spend indoors, Dhs650 minimum spend children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 506 0000, fourseasons.com/dubaidifc/dining/lounges/penrose_lounge/