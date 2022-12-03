Sponsored: Raise your glass and toast the new year…

What better way to celebrate the first day of the year then to brush off the cobwebs from the night before with a festive brunch or a sharing menu with your loved ones. Jumeirah Group is offering a multitude of offers to commemorate the incoming of 2023 with special deals perfect to kick back and relax.

Here are three excellent options…

Hillhouse Brasserie

Your friendly neighbourhood bistro is the perfect place to unwind from New Year’s Eve with a festive family feast, paired with a selection of beverages and live entertainment from 1pm to 4pm. This brunch will cost you Dhs195 for adults and Dhs95 for kids between six and 12.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

Shimmers

Spend New Year’s Day basking in the sunshine with the backdrop of Burj Al Arab and the tunes of a live DJ, whilst you and your loved ones share a delicious Greek sharing menu and free flowing drinks. Kickstart your 2023 at Shimmers from 12.30pm to 3pm, which will cost you Dhs695 for soft drinks, Dhs750 with house beverages, Dhs895 for bubbly, with kids between four and 12 costing Dhs350.

Shimmers, Mina A’Salam, Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

Kayto

Start the new year right with a three-course brunch at this stunning Nikkei restaurant. This chic rooft-top restaurant is a safe haven, nestled between the palms with the gorgeous view of the iconic Burj Al Arab. Vibe to the beats of eclectic music between 1pm and 3.30pm for Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs695 with house beverages, or why not treat yourself to bubbly for Dhs895?

Kayto, Al Naseem. Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com

There are many more ways to celebrate the incoming of 2023 with the Jumeirah group; so make sure you check Jumeirah.com/festive for all the happenings.

