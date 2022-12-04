Sponsored: The party hotspot goes all out for the last night of the year…

FIVE Jumeirah Village is one of the hottest nightlife spots in the city, and this New Year’s Eve is of course no exception. There are plenty options for you and your mates to celebrate leaving 2022 and welcoming 2023, from tasty pub grub to big nights out.

Here are four brilliant New Year’s Eve celebrations at FIVE Jumeirah Village.

Goose Island Tap House

Ring in the New Year in the relaxed surrounds of this cool gastropub, where you and your mates can sample an array of tasty pub classics and unlimited drinks. The evening promises delicious treats and plenty of games until the final countdown to 2023 begins, with all-inclusive packages from 8pm to 1am starting from Dhs399 if you book early.

8pm to 1am, Dec 31, early bird offer Dhs399 per person unlimited house beverages, Dhs499 per person unlimited house beverages inclusive of tapas and dessert.

Carnival New Year’s Eve at Soul St.

There is a full fledged carnival themed fiesta at Soul St this New Year’s Eve. Feast on a delicious mix of street foods from the destinations that do it best, such as Asia, India and Latin America. Dine sharing style on a variety of dishes such as, Singaporean chili crab, Latin corn masa fritters and so many more, all paired with unlimited house drinks and glasses of bubbly.

8pm to 1am, Dec 31, early bird offer Dhs1,000 for indoor seating with unlimited house and sparkling, Dhs1,500 for outdoor seating with unlimited house and sparkling.

Trattoria by Cinque

Gather your loved ones and toast to the New Year in an authentic Italian way, with signature cocktails and incredible antipasti at this pretty Italian restaurant. There are a whole host of delicious dishes to enjoy, from incredible king prawns to a live pasta station serving home made agnolotti. Don’t forget about dessert either, as you enjoy the stunning city views and celebrate la dolce vita.

8pm to 1am, Dec 31, early bird offer Dhs799 per person with house drinks, Dhs399 per child.

Rap Palace at The Mansion

Get ready for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve house party hosted by one of the UK’s biggest DJ’s, Charlie Sloth. The Mansion at FIVE Jumeirah Village is turning it up on the final night of the year, with the opulent night club partying until the early hours with party tracks and unlimited drinks from 10pm to 1am.

10pm to 3am, Dec 31, early bird offer Dhs799 per person from 10pm to 1am with canapes and house drinks. Dhs500 per person walk-ins after 12am inclusive of 5 drinks.

jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com