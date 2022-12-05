Sponsored: Where Authentic Italian food meets some genuinely great promotions…

One of Yas Island’s best-loved, and longest-serving Italian restaurants has recently undergone a comprehensive series of cosmetic and culinary enhancements. It still has its authentic Adriatic cuisine and Tuscan style pergola with soothing creek and golf course views, there’s just now a little bit more to love at Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Yas Island.

Here are the most important reasons why you’d be wise to say ‘ciao’ to their chow once again…

New attractions

The restaurant has always passionately embodied the ‘Garden’ half of its name, using a botanically-inspired aesthetic to create a verdant desert oasis with living walls and forest green canopies. This welcoming wilderness has now been upgraded with a few new statement additions including a theatrical mural by local fashion designer Ushi Sato; a dazzling coffee bar offering you a new way to enjoy la dolce vita with speciality coffees; and a wine table for a sophisticated space to unwind and enjoy fruits of the vine.

You can still enjoy their selection of ‘haute couture cocktails’ — craft mixology inspired by the glitz and glamour of the world’s foremost fashion houses. Sips like Medusa’s Gaze, which of course celebrates Gianni Versace, which continue to pull the on-trend vibe tribe in for atmospheric aperitifs.

New menu items

Enjoy fresh taste experiences transported straight from the breezy coast of the Adriatic, flavours inspired by the culinary traditions of Pescara, Chef Marco Gattone’s home city. Dishes such as pallotte cacio e ove (a much adored cheese-centric version of meatballs); with insalata di polpo e patate (a traditional Italian paysan salad) and an artisan’s collection of rustic home-style bruschettas.

The carefully curated pasta contingent has been strengthened too. You can now dive into steaming bowls of authentic, house-prepared chicche di ricotta, served in a rich seafood sauce; there are new tagliatelle and ravioli indulgences too, paired with expert-sourced ingredients including porcini mushrooms and eggplant. There are fresh main courses to try too, highly-anticipated plates such as sea bream cooked in a foil papillote with sustainability-conscious seasonal vegetables; and Angus grade beef fillet luxuriously slathered in a three-peppercorn sauce.

Filini award-winning ladies’ night – Bellissima

Every Tuesday, the oh-so-pretty Filini Garden serves up a top Abu Dhabi ladies’ night. For Dhs69 and from 5pm onwards, there’s three hours of unlimited sparkling for the ladies, plus a half price discount on all food items. It’s served up to the sounds of a live saxophonist and deck selection by DJ Nuff Said. And they’re not leaving the gents hanging either, there’s 40 per cent off bottles of spirits for all you Filini Gs.

The Filini Supper Club

Evening brunch, but make it classy. That’s the unofficial mantra for the restaurant’s supper club held every Friday from 5pm. This sundowner session offers three hour packages of free-flow signature bites and drinks (Dhs169 for soft, and just Dhs269 for house) set to an Italian soundtrack with saxophonist, Arat.

The Garden Brunch

The garden brunch at this suave Italian spot offers pasta, pizza and meats, with a special dessert bar to round things off. Afternoons kick off at 12.30pm, on Saturday and is priced at Dhs199 for the soft package, Dhs299 for house and Dhs399 for the bubbles and mixology package. And if you’re not ready quite ready to let go of the good times there, it’s followed by an after-brunch party beginning at 4pm with packages from Dhs99.

Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, open daily 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 656 3066, @filinigarden

Images: Provided