Sponsored: It’s practically a winter wonderland at this Abu Dhabi institution…

With December now here, all of our focus is on the festive season, and Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi is rolling out the red carpet for its fabulous Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Here are 6 fantastically festive celebrations taking place at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi.

Festive afternoon tea

Enjoy a selection of delightful cookies and traditional Christmas cakes while you sip on a hot beverage in the elegant surrounds of the Pearl Lounge, donned in its festive best for the holiday season.

Pearl Lounge, daily from 3pm to 7pm, Dhs160 inclusive of hot beverages, Dhs199 inclusive of one glass of sparkling or mocktail.

Christmas Eve at Lexx B

Celebrate the right way with an impeccable spread of festive icons on Christmas Eve. The afternoon before Christmas is a promise of all things merry and bright with delightful dishes and the sensational view of the West Corniche at Lexx B.

Lexx B, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 24, Dhs290 soft, Dhs390 house, Dhs490 premium. Dhs150 extra to extended the brunch and enjoy two hours of free flow drinks.

Sugar and Spice Christmas Eve buffet

Indulge in a traditional Christmas buffet on the evening before Christmas that offers sugar, spice and all things nice with some of your festive favourites on December 24.

Sahha, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dec 24, Dhs240 soft, Dhs290 house.

La Famiglia Christmas Day brunch

Create memories that will last a lifetime at this family friendly brunch on December 25. Have the little ones running around the trattoria while you enjoy all that Verso has to offer on Christmas Day. With face painting, balloon shaping, unlimited ice cream and of course, Santa Claus – the little ones will have a ball – and so will you.

Verso, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs240 soft, Dhs340 house.

New Year’s Eve at Palace View Terrace

Ring in 2023 at the Palace View Terrace and toast to the year just past while you soak in the shimmering West Corniche views. The adults only event offers a dance floor, live entertainment and more.

Palace View Terrace, 9pm to 2am, Dec 31, Dhs650 soft, Dhs850 Champagne.

New Year’s Day poolside BBQ

If your New Year’s resolution includes spending more time poolside, then this is the perfect opportunity to get started. Enjoy a selection of chargrilled seafood and meat as well as delightful desserts.

Poolside BBQ, 2pm to 6pm, Jan 1, Dhs150 soft, Dhs250 house.

Grand Hyatt, W Corniche, Al Bateen, hyatt.com