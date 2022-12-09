Excellent ways to kick off the year…

The party doesn’t have to stop when the clock strikes midnight. Start 2023 on a high note at these incredible venues.

Here are some great places to spend New Year’s Day in Dubai.

Aura Skypool Lounge

Is there a better way to start the new year than at an oasis in the sky? We think not. From midday to 7pm on January 1, guests are invited to begin their year with a mesmerising view and an incredible atmosphere. A full-day experience starts from Dhs525 per person and includes a welcome drink. At an additional cost, guests can enjoy a pampering massage conducted by Aura’s wellness hosts.

Aura Skypool Lounge, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeriah, 12pm to 7pm, Sun Jan 1 2023. Tel: (0)4 566 2121 auraskypool.com

Casa de Tapas

Kickstart your year with a Spanish fiesta, head down to the home of tapas, and enjoy a whole host of Spanish classics such as paella while you sip on some delightful and refreshing sangria.

Casa de Tapas, Dubai Creek Resort, Sun Jan 1 202 from 1pm to 4pm. Dhs325 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs495 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 602 1814 hyattrestaurants.com @cadadetapasdubai

Eataly

A brunch seems like a logical way to start the new year and thankfully, this fantastic Italian restaurant by the beach will be hosting its New Year’s Day Capodanno Brunch. It will take place from midday to 4pm, pairing Italian classics with live entertainment and free-flowing drinks.

Eataly, The Pavilion, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Sun Jan 1 2023, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium. Tel: (0)4 561 1185 eatalyatthebeachdubai.com @eatalyatthebeachdubai

Hoi An

Enjoy a classic and authentic spread of delicious Vietnamese dishes at Hoi An. Start your 2023 off with a selection including irresistible seafood rice cake, rice paper roll with shrimp, wok-fried organic chicken, grilled beef striploin in black pepper, and more.

Hoi An, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sun Jan 1 2023 from 12pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs130 kids aged 6-12

Hell’s Kitchen

Enjoy a traditional British roast at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. There will be a choice of turkey, beef, and lamb, as well as a vegetarian twist on a classic – beef wellington.

Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, 12.30pm to 4pm, Sun Jan 1 2023, Dhs295 adults, Dhs125 kids aged 4 to 11. caesars.com

Lakeview

Gather your loved ones and join in the New Year’s Day barbecue brunch. The laidback afternoon will feature all the grilled favourites and jams of a live band.

Lakeview, Dubai Creek Resort, Sun Jan 1, 2o23, 1pm to 3pm. Dhs210 per person. hyattresorts.com

Nikki Beach

Saturday evening will no doubt be a rough one for some of us, which is why Sunday will be a day of recovery for some. Nikki Beach will be hosting a recovery brunch on Sunday, January 1, with food, drink and live entertainment. The dress code? Beach chic, of course.

Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Sun Jan 1 2023, Dhs375 soft, Dhs550 house Dhs795 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 376 6162 nikkibeach.com @nikkibeachdubai

RSVP

An intimate French venue located in Boxpark, you’ll want to RSVP for this New Year’s Day lunch, which presents an array of French Mediterranean dishes and signature mocktails. Welcome the joie de vivre of 2023 with a delightful selection of dishes specially curated for the occasion.

RSVP, Al Wasl Road, Box Park, Jumeirah, Sun Jan 1 2023 from 1pm to 4pm. A la carte serving. @rsvprestaurant

The Tap House

There’s an all-day roast going on at Tap House on New Year’s Day. There is a sensational yet traditional lineup of dishes such as forest mushroom arancini and a fabulous meat selection, such as Australian striploin and even a Beyond Meat roulade. End off your afternoon with a delightful apple pie.

Tap House, Club Vista Mare and Souk Al Bahar, Sun Jan 1 2023. Dhs195 for three-course meal and a glass of wine. Tel: (0)4 514 3778 thetaphouse.ae

Traiteur

Enjoy the terrace and alfresco waterfront atmosphere and celebrate the first day of the year at one of Dubai’s most iconic brunches. Overlook the Dubai Creek and the city skyline while you enjoy Traiteur’s extravagant celebration of exquisite cuisine and lively ambiance to celebrate 2023.

Traiteur, Park Hyatt Dubai, Sun Jan 1 2023 from 1pm to 4.30pm. Dhs242 for kids aged 6 to 12, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs825 Champagne hyattrestaurants.com

TJ’s

New year but the same reliable TJ’s. After having said goodbye to the year that has passed, head to this neighbourhood bar which is offering guests a lovely brunch with a delectable spread of sweet and savoury delights.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, Sun Jan 1 from midday to 4pm. Dhs 199 soft, Dhs249 house, Dhs449 prosecco, Dhs649 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 574 1111 tajhotels.com @tjs.dubai

Zuma

Begin your New Year with the tantalising tasting menu at Zuma’s New Year’s Day Brunch. Bringing a sophisticated twist on the classic izakaya style of informal eating, Zuma’s award-winning brunch incorporates all of the brand’s signature dishes. The brunch runs from 12.30pm but guests can still enjoy a la carte dining which will take place from 1.30pm.

Zuma, Gate Village, DIFC, Sun Jan 1 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs595 soft, Dhs695 Prosecco, Dhs 795 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 425 5660 @zumadubai

Images: Supplied