A new 15km bike trail just opened on Hudayriyat Island

Reinforcing Hudayriyat’s position as a central spoke in Abu Dhabi’s active lifestyle wheel…

Trail X is the latest addition to Hudayriyat Island’s frankly dizzying portfolio of active lifestyle attractions.

The 15km long mountain biking trail was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has inaugurated Trail X – a new mountain biking facility developed by Modon Properties on Hudayriyat Island that offers 15km of uninterrupted trails and further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading cycling hub. pic.twitter.com/kNqTivpH3i — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 7, 2022

Part of the Bike Abu Dhabi initiative, Trail X is uninterrupted mountain bike trail offers a challenging course, stunning city skyline and sea views, and adds to the existing network of overwater cycle paths, outdoor BMX tracks, multiple island tour routes

Launched in November last year by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Bike Abu Dhabi was designed to steer the ambitions of Abu Dhabi in becoming a world cycling hub.

Part of the project, were plans for massive investment in the city’s cycling facilities, Trail X — being just one element of that undertaking…

During the visit, His Highness also visited additional cycling infrastructure projects on Hudayriyat Island that have been developed under the Bike Abu Dhabi platform. pic.twitter.com/klruM6jMWf — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 7, 2022