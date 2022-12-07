fbpx
A new 15km bike trail just opened on Hudayriyat Island

Miles Buckeridge
Written by:
Miles Buckeridge
16 hours ago

Reinforcing Hudayriyat’s position as a central spoke in Abu Dhabi’s active lifestyle wheel…

Trail X is the latest addition to Hudayriyat Island’s frankly dizzying portfolio of active lifestyle attractions.

The 15km long mountain biking trail was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

Part of the Bike Abu Dhabi initiative, Trail X is uninterrupted mountain bike trail offers a challenging course, stunning city skyline and sea views, and adds to the existing network of overwater cycle paths, outdoor BMX tracks, multiple island tour routes

Launched in November last year by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Bike Abu Dhabi was designed to steer the ambitions of Abu Dhabi in becoming a world cycling hub.

Part of the project, were plans for massive investment in the city’s cycling facilities, Trail X — being just one element of that undertaking…

Officials confirmed plans to build a huge 109km Abu Dhabi Loop – a “segregated cycle-way linking key destinations around the city”.

Further construction concepts being wheeled out soon include a 3,500 capacity track racing arena. Once finished Velodrome Hudayriyat will hopefully offer more than just marginal gains to the nation’s sporting facilities.

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office

