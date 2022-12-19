Three, two, one… Happy New Year!

Deciding what you’re doing for New Year’s Eve can feel like a big commitment and in Dubai, it can also come with a large price tag. If you’re more of a spontaneous individual or looking for somewhere you can easily regroup with your besties, here are a few places that are accepting walk-ins and no minimum spend.

Here are all the groovy happenings…

Hideout

One of Marina’s go-to late-night hangouts is perfect for any spontaneous New Years’ Eve plans. Hideout is accepting walk-ins with the only condition that you do buy drinks, but you are sure to have a good time fueled by the tunes of their DJ’s.

The Hideout Dubai, Marina Byblos Hotel, Dubai Marina, open until 3am, Tel: (0)58 156 4123, thehideoutdubai.com

Irish Village Studio City

If anyone knows how to throw a party it’s the Irish. Studio City’s Irish Village is the perfect place to go for a casual and festive setting. They are accepting walk-ins, with under 21’s only welcome till 10pm, so if you are with the little ones make sure to get there early.

The Irish Village, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, accepting walk-ins, over 21s only allowed post 10pm, theirishvillage.com

McCafferty’s JVC

We all love an Irish pub and McCafferty’s is no exception. This local favourite is open on New Year’s Eve for walk-ins after midnight. So if your looking for somewhere to crash after your previous plans, or want to rendezvous with some friends, this venue will be ideal.

McCafferty’s Pub Jumeirah Village, Dubai, walk-ins after midnight, Tel: (0)55 784 9220, mccaffertysjvc.com

Mr Miyagi

Alongside their New Years’ Eve packages, this locally renowned party spot is also offering walk-ins with no minimum spend for guests. However, Mr Miyagis fills up quickly, so it’s best to reserve a spot if you are planning to head down.

Mr Miyagi’s Media City, Media One Hotel, Al Falak St, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 420 7489, mrmiyagis.xyz

Images: Social and provided