A much loved alfresco location in Dubai, this football season, Suq has transformed into a spectacular hotspot to catch all of the nail biting and stress-inducing football games. For anybody looking for the ultimate venue to catch the tail end of this incredible tournament, look no further than Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach.

From the moment the football stars exit the tunnel and until the final whistle, Four Seasons has prepared the perfect environment to fully immerse guests in the game. Suq Terrace is the place to be every game.

We’re heading towards the end of the football World Cup, and where better to end off with a bang, than at this incredible venue with two 130 inch LED screens that have been installed on the terrace? You won’t miss a moment of the footballing glory as Suq will be broadcasting all of the football games through to the final.

Football-loving foodies can enjoy divine dishes such as truffle pizzas, a cheese fondue, beef empanadas, as well as tuna tartare bruschettas and of course succulent mixed grills. Guests will also be welcomed to toast every win with a glass of champagne.

From the round of 16 games until the much anticipated and nail biting final, there will be a minimum spend of Dhs450 per person, which can be spent on an array of delicious dishes and refreshing beverages.

Suq, Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah 2, open daily for all the football matches. Tel: (0)4 270 7803, fourseasons.com @fsdubai