Sponsored: Daily happy hour, weekend brunch, ladies’ night, and more…

There’s less than two weeks left to cheer on your favourite team at the World Cup in Qatar. If you’re looking for somewhere to catch all the action with huge screens and stunning offers, make sure you visit Buffalo Wings and Rings.

The pocket-friendly sports bar has two locations in Dubai: DIFC and JLT, each with an all-American stadium-inspired menu, drinks, live music, fun nights, and amazing deals.

Whether you’re meeting up with friends or heading for a quiet one after work, there’s plenty of fun to be had (and savings to be made).

Football fans can get buy one get one free on selected drinks from 12pm to 8pm every day, as well as three free drinks for ladies from 8pm every Thursday.

Those craving a pocket-friendly lunch break, can head to Buffalo Wings & Rings for a Dhs49 two-course business lunch, weekdays 12pm to 2pm.

On Wednesdays, Buffalo shows us what it does best with Wings Wednesday, where chicken lovers can get wings for just Dhs3 per piece. While on Tuesdays, it’s taco night for Dhs9 per piece. If sliders satisfy your cravings, you can treat yourself to the delicious mini burgers for just Dhs19 every Sunday.

And if that wasn’t enough, Saturday in Dubai equals brunching and at Buffalo Wings and Rings you can indulge in unlimited food and drinks from 3pm to 6pm. It costs Dhs119 for the soft package and Dhs199 for the house package.

Make sure you book ahead to secure a table in front of all the action.

Buffalo Wings and Rings, two locations: DIFC, Level C, Liberty House, 12pm to 3am. Tel:(0)4 359 6900. JLT, Cluster U, Lake Level, 12pm to 2am. Tel:(0)4 321 6112. ae.bwr-intl.com

Images: Supplied