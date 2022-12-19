Sponsored: New Year’s at Yas Plaza Hotels will be one to remember

There are a whole host of ways to celebrate New Years 2023 in the capital. But if you’re looking for the ultimate celebration full of food and fun for the whole family to enjoy, no matter the cuisine or the vibe there is sure to be something for everyone at these fantastic hotels.

Here are nine incredible festive New Year’s offering at the Yas Plaza Hotels

Radisson Blu

Amerigos

It’s a fiesta at this authentic feeling Mexican restaurant. Celebrate Año Nuevo with a stylish party that will have everyone dancing to the beat of the Mariachi band. With live food and drinks stations, a DJ set and dancers swaying throughout the venue, you and your family are sure to have a stellar evening out.

Sat Dec 31 from 8pm to midnight, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs129 for kids 6 and up. Tel: (0)2 656 2000 @amerigosyasisland

Assymetri

If you’re in the mood for a fancy 1920s-inspired affair this New Year’s Eve, then look no further than Assymetri. Celebrate with a Great Gatsby-themed gala that includes live carving and BBQ stations and four hours of unlimited drinks, a DJ and so much more at this poolside venue.

Sat, 31 Dec from 8pm to midnight. Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs129 for kids 6 and up. Tel: (0)2 656 2000

Belgian Cafe

A classic venue for gathering the gang and saying goodbye to 2022 in style. See the New Year in with a delicious four-course menu, house drinks and popping beats from the live band and DJ.

Sat, 31 Dec from 8pm to midnight, after party till 3am, drinks a la carte. Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs159 for kids 6 and up. Tel: (0)2 656 2000

Filini Garden

Filini Garden is helping you say ‘saluti‘ to the new year in the most colourful way. Let the gorgeous Italian venue transport you to the streets of Venice with a vibrant party. Enjoy a hearty Italian supper accompanied by a live duo DJ set.

Sat, 31 Dec from 8.30pm to 12.30am. Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs129 for kids 6 and up. Tel: (0)2 656 2000 @filinigarden

Crowne Plaza

Barouk

Enjoy the enchanting flavours of the Middle East this New Year’s Eve with an Arabian Nights celebration at Barouk. There’s an authentic Lebanese set menu along with a stellar line-up of drinks, accompanied by luxury shisha, available from 5pm to 10pm. Night owls are welcomed to dance the night away with tunes from singer Ziad Murad and his band as well as a divine menu that includes Ouzi and Mashawi. There is even a kids’ playroom for the little ones.

Sat, Dec 31 from 5pm to 10pm Dhs170 set menu, Dhs270 set menu and house, shisha separate. 11.00pm to 3.30am Dhs450 Dhs550 house, shisha on order. Tel: (0)2 656 3064 @baroukyasisland

Stills New Year’s Eve

The festivities at Stills are all about the glitz and glamour this NYE. Dance the night away with a truly magical celebration. There will be DJ’s, singing skaters, fun and games and even prizes to be won for best dressed couples. Celebrate with music, dancing, family and fun this New Year’s Eve At Glitterati by Stills.

Sat, Dec 31 from 8pm to 12am, Dhs299 house drinks with a la carte menu. Tel: (0)2 656 3066 @stillsyasisland

Stills New Year’s Day

Kickstart 2023 with a delightful brunch, whether you’re after a light bite with some pastries, or a hearty beef-brisket feast, Still’s Daydream brunch will be making sure you have at least one resolution “Come back to Stills.”

Sat, Jan 7 2023 from 12.30pm to 4pm Dhs189 soft, Dhs289 house, Dhs349 sparkling, Dhs79 kids aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)2 656 3066 @stillsyasisland

Yas Island Rotana

Choices & Rangoli

Celebrate a picturesque night under the stars with a unique offering of international cuisine and outdoor barbecue. Feat with your family while you’re serenaded by a guest entertainer.

Sat Dec 31, from 7pm to 1am, from Dhs349. Tel: (0)2 656 4155 @ybar_yasislandrotana

Y Bar

Get ready to bid farewell to 2022 with an upbeat mix of music, free flow house drinks and bar snacks all night long at this popular and vibey venue. Gather your mates and head down for three hours of unlimited pours for four available at only Dhs999.

Sat Dec 31, from 12.30pm to 3am, Dhs999 for table of 4, unlimited drinks for 3 hours. Tel: (0)2 656 4155 @ybar_yasislandrotana

Yas Plaza Hotels, Yas Island. Tel: (0)2 656 2000 @myyasplaza

