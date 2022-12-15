Sponsored: It’s the most wonderful time of year…

If planning ahead is not your forte, fret not, as there’s still time to book an incredible festive celebration at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. From turkey to brunches and visits by Santa, the five-star hotel has got an array of holiday treats all wrapped up to keep you and your loved ones cheery throughout the season.

All I want for Christmas is B.I.G

The biggest festive brunch in the capital is coming to Garage, with a double edition on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You can dive into both a Christmas Eve brunch from 7pm till 11pm or a Christmas Day brunch from 1pm to 4pm. Alongside live cooking stations and unlimited drinks, there will be top festive tunes spun by the DJ as well as a surprise appearance from Santa. This can all be enjoyed for Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs600 with house drinks and Dhs750 with sparkling.

All in 2023

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island believe in going B.I.G or going home. To commemorate the incoming year, join the biggest countdown to 2023 by getting full access to all venues across the hotel, from Garage to the W Lounge and Wet Deck. Getting the best of all worlds, NYE party packages include access to a brunch buffet with free flowing house beverages and prosecco all night long, before you move onto the after party for the countdown and a boogie. You and your squad can party from 8pm to 4am for Dhs1,050 per person. Packages can also be bought separately.

W2GO Turkey

There is no need to lift a finger this holiday season, as the W has got your Christmas dinner covered. Delivering a festive feast to your doorstep, your roast will be complete with a juicy turkey, all the classic sides and sweet pumpkin pies. Your roast can be ordered till Saturday January 7, 2023, and starts at Dhs450.

W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, marriott.com

Images: Provided