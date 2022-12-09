Sponsored: For memories to last a lifetime…

With Christmas day brunches, parties, happy hours and more, Dubai Creek Resort has got you covered this festive season. Home to Dubai Creek Golf, Park Hyatt Dubai, Lagoon Beach by Twiggy, Dubai Creek Marina, and Dubai Creek Academies, there are so many options for you to celebrate the party season in style.

Located in the middle of the famous Dubai Creek, you’re guaranteed stunning water views from wherever you choose to celebrate.

Here are eight magical ways to celebrate Christmas at Dubai Creek Resort:

Christmas Eve

Casa de Tapas

Celebrate Christmas the Spanish way with an unlimited selection of hot and cold tapas, a live Paella show, and live band. The fiesta is Dhs325 with soft drinks, Dhs445 with house, and Dhs495 with sparkling, from 1pm to 4pm.

Thai Kitchen

The perfect spot for a chilled out evening before the arrival of Santa, let the Thai Kitchen host you for the start of your Christmas celebrations. With excellent views and authentic Thai cuisine, the marina-side restaurant is open from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Noepé

Lit up by twinkly lights, the stunning spot is the ideal place to cosy around the roaring pit fire with live music and a fusion of Nikkei and New England cuisine. This perfect sundowner spot also has happy hour from 4.30pm to 7pm.

The Cinnamon Club

From 5pm onwards, the colourful fine-dining Indian restaurant will serve up its traditional dishes with a twist. Try the paneer tikka masala or the confit duck leg, with a selection of freshly-made tandoori bread and house black dal. Lift your spirits with a signature beverage whilst gazing over the sunset with gorgeous views of the marina.

Christmas Day

Boardwalk

Spend Christmas Day on the deck with spectacular settings of Dubai Creek and a traditional Christmas buffet with all the trimmings. A live band will keep you in the festive mood all afternoon while the fully-supervised children’s area will keep the little ones entertained with a host of activities and a special visit from Santa himself. Unlimited drinks packages start from Dhs445 for soft and Dhs595 from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Traiteur Brunch

Celebrate Christmas in true Dubai-style with live cooking stations showcased across Brasserie du Park, Noépe, and the Thai Kitchen. From 1pm to 4.30pm, packages start from Dhs795 for soft drinks, Dhs945 for house beverages, and Dhs325 for children between 6 and 12 years old. Swing along to the festive tunes for the live band who will be creating a wonderfully festive atmosphere.

Lakeview

With gorgeous golf course and water views, Lakeview is the perfect place to get you and family in the spirit whilst feeling like you’re at home. Chill out on the terrace while listening to the live band, relishing in the festive buffet, and hearing the little ones’ laughter as they play in the supervised children’s area. Packages start from Dhs410 with soft beverages and the brunch is open from 12.30pm to 4pm.

QD’s bar and grill

The legendary sundowner spot QD’s offers unparalleled views of the Dubai skyline and the creek while you share a toast with your nearest and dearest. Open from 4pm to 3am for a minimum of Dhs150, you can chill out to the sounds of the live DJ as you feast on delicious Middle Eastern sharing style dishes such as hot and cold mezzeh.

Dubai Creek Resort, opposite Deira, Dubai. For bookings: December 24 and 25. Tel:(0)4 602 1814 or email festive.parkhyattdubai@hyatt.com dubaicreekresort.com

Images: Supplied