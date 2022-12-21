Christmas gift guide: Kickstart your loved ones 2023 health goals
Tis the season to gift someone a foam roller water bottle, hip athleisure combos or a stand-up paddleboard.
Apple Watch 8
Price: Dhs1,599
The latest version of the Apple Watch is not only dust- and water-resistant, but also has a face-full of cool features: from temperature sensors that track blood oxygen levels and ECG, and sleep stages to better understand your rest cycles, to crash and fall detection for unforeseen emergencies.
apple.com/ae
Foam Roller Water Bottle
Price: Dhs229
Help the fitness fanatic in your life hydrate on the go and roll out tight muscles wherever they end up with this 2-in-1 foam roller 800ml water bottle from Mobot.
L’couture Sports Bra
Price: Dhs265
Sports bra choice can be personal, but you can’t go wrong with this supportive, buttery-soft number from Dubai homegrown brand L’Couture. Somewhere between a crop top and a bra, the elevated seamless bra peach marl is a lovely gift that they can decide how to wear and style.
Padel Rackets and Balls
Price: Dhs623 (and Dhs45)
Padel tennis is experiencing an almost fanatic worldwide following, and 170+ padel courts in the UAE are testament to that. This chic Swedish Nordicdots racket is handmade in Spain, and perfect for beginners to advanced levels. The stylish white padel balls make for a nice addition, too.
Inflatable standup paddleboard
Price: Dhs1,899
Reid’s Santa Monica inflatable 10-foot paddle board will happily unlock the world of open-water leisure. With a pump, leash and paddle also included, it’s got everything needed to scratch that fresh air itch.
The Giving Movement Combo
Price: From Dhs299 (oversized T-shirt) and Dhs249 (shorts)
Residents are still going gaga for The Giving Movement gear, easily the UAE’s biggest homegrown fashion brand success story. And rightly so. The eco-friendly athleisurewear is stylish, comfortable and cool. Plus, Dhs15 is donated to charity partner Dubai Cares & Harmony House for every item sold.
Exercised: The Science of Physical Activity, Rest and Health
Price: Dhs60
Give the gift of knowledge to any fitness fan who loves to learn about the nitty-gritty of their body and training. Exercised is a great read before the ‘new year, new me’ talk, diving into high-level scientific research to debunk myths around exercise.
SPF Travel Kit
Price: Dhs195
Any outdoor workout requires ultimate broad-spectrum protection, and this four-piece bundle from Coola contains a bevy of staples, including classic body sunscreen spray SPF30, classic fare sunscreen lotion SPF30, classic lip balm SPF30, and radical recovery after sun lotion to fend off the effects of UV rays.