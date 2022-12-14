Coric will replace American Frances Tiafoe after he was forced to withdraw due to injury…

Croatian tennis star Borna Coric will make his Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) debut in Abu Dhabi this weekend. The last minute announcement comes after US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe was forced to withdraw from the annual tournament through injury.

The 14th edition of the coveted Abu Dhabi tournament will take place this weekend, between December 16 and 18, at Zayed Sports City.

The last remaining tickets are available to purchase now via the mubadalawtc.com website and start at Dhs95 for adults (on day one, from Dhs195 for day two and from Dhs295 for day three).

Coric will join current (and the youngest ever) World No.1, flat and fast all-rounder — Carlos Alcaraz, world No.4 Casper Ruud, US Open champion Andrey Rublev, UK No.1 Cameron Norrie, Greek baseline attack specialist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

As in previous years, two women are also selected to compete in a thrilling clash. This time around we’ve got two of the sport’s most exciting aces facing each other on day one as the incredibly talented World No.2 Ons Jabeur returns to defend her title against US Open 2021 winner, and current UK No.1 Emma Raducanu who’ll be looking for on-court vindication after sadly having to pull out of last year’s tournament.

Match point

The full match schedule for the 2022 tournament is still pending confirmation, but the days will look like this…

Day 1 – Friday, December 16

Men’s Quarter-final 1 at 4pm

Men’s Quarter-final 2: Not Before 6pm

Women’s Match: Not Before 8pm

Day 2 – Saturday, December 17

Fifth-place playoff at 3pm

Men’s Semi-final 1: Not Before 5pm

Men’s Semi-final 2: Not Before 7pm

Day 3 – Sunday, December 18

Third-place playoff at 1pm

Men’s Championship: Not Before 3pm

More about MWTC

In case you’re unfamiliar with how the tournament works, and what makes it a particularly special experience for fans of the sport, allow us to serve up some facts for you. It’s an invitation championship, which means each year tennis’ best, brightest and most exciting combatants are hand-selected to appear and compete for the male and female trophies.

The MWTC has seen every tennis GOAT and rising star that’s mattered, trading shots over its decorated history. And this year is no different. The event is the region’s leading tennis experience offering unrivalled access to players on and off the pitch.

Outside of the on-court action, visitors to MWTC can once again enjoy the volley of fun on offer at the Tennis Village. This family-friendly entertainment hub will include opportunities to see your heroes up close with player appearances; there’ll be engaging activities all in-line with the event’s commitment to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle; visitors will get an opportunity to win some amazing prizes, and the ball is firmly in your court when it comes to dining options, with a cross-court slice of delicious food truck adventures.

International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, December 16 to 18, from Dhs95. Tickets: ticketmaster.ae

Images: Provided