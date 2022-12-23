Sponsored: The new space has been reimagined to give the look and feel of Thailand’s floating markets…

Looking for your next date night spot? One of Dubai’s most romantic restaurants, Thiptara, has finally reopened after renovation. Located in the picturesque Palace Downtown, the fine dining Thai restaurant is perched on the Burj Lake overlooking The Dubai Fountain.

Translating to ‘Spirit of Water’, Thiptara has been redesigned to resemble Thailand’s floating markets with the same authentic taste from the south to match.

Full of colour, the newly-designed space tells a story with mesmerizing design motifs and references to Thai myths and legends.

With three sharing style menus to choose from as well as à la carte, there’s something to suit all palettes. From classic dishes such as Pad Thai (Dhs125) and Thai green chicken curry (Dhs165), to more adventurous plates like the roasted red duck breast curry (Dhs165) and stir fried lobster (Dhs285).

Don’t leave without trying one (or two) of their must-try traditional Thai desserts such as Khao Neaw Mamueng (ripe yellow mango and sweet sticky rice); Thab Thim Grob (water chestnut pearls with jackfruit and coconut ice cream); and Gluey Horm Thod I-tim (tempura fried banana with honey and mango sorbet).

If it all sounds too good to be true, why not try Thiptara’s Saturday brunch from 12.30pm to 4pm every week. Guests can expect amazing flavours, entertainment, unlimited drinks, and incredible views.

To book a table, email dineatpalacedowntown@palacehotels.com or call 044287961. The restaurant is open from 6pm daily while the lounge bar opens from 5pm.

Thiptara, Palace Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai. Daily from 6pm to 11.30pm (dining), 5pm to 2am (The Lounge). Saturday brunch 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel:(0)44287961. addresshotels.com / @thiptaradubai

Images: Supplied