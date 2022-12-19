Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do from Christmas activities to cultural events, foodie experiences and more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi you don’t want to miss this week.

Monday, December 19

Go see a cool photography exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat

The photography studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat is showcasing an exhibition titled ‘The Shot’ which features original prints of photographs taken in the early 1840s and images by the first photo and cine cameras. It is the collection’s first showcase in the Middle East. It’s Dhs30 per ticket which can be purchased here. Under sixes can enter for free.

The Shot, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, Cultural District, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

While you’re there, check out this cool art installation

Abu Dhabi Art is hosting a number of cool art installations across the city in Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort and Manarat Al Saadiyat. It showcases pieces by four artists: Abdullah Al Saadi, Shilpa Gupta, Conrad Shawcross and Marinella Senatore. And if you are checking out the photography exhibition above, or just passing by Al Saadiyat Island, make sure you stop by and see Bodies in Alliance (above) – a luminous installation created by Marinella Senatore which highlights the importance of social cohesion and participation. All of the art installations will remain on view until January 22, 2023.

Order a turkey from W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

In the moon to stay in this week? Celebrate the festive season with a turkey prepped by the talented chefs at W Abu Dhabi. Prices start from Dhs450 which will get you a juicy turkey with all the sides plus delicious pumpkin pies. Orders need to be made at least 72 hours in advance. Email your orders via wabudhabidining.com or on this link here.

For more information, call 02 656 0000. marriott.com

Tuesday, December 20

Learn about art

Louvre Abu Dhabi is home to over 600 masterpieces and while they are enticing to look at, have you ever walked away wanting to know more? With Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Art History Walks, you can. Join a museum educator who will guide you through the museum’s collection to understand the history of humanity through art. You have two more sessions to attend on December 20, and December 27. Each session will take you through a different wing. Book your spot here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Dec 20 and 27, Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Tuck into a festive afternoon tea

Savour a selection of Christmas-themed hot beverages along with small bites at Saadiyat Rotana. On the tiers, you’ll find an array of delicate sandwiches plus sweet treats such as pannacotta, cherry almond raspberry, macaron, lemon marshmallow, and chocolate hazelnut financier. It takes place daily until January 8 from 3pm to 6pm at Sama Lobby Lounge which has been decked up to suit the festive season. It is priced at Dhs215. For reservations, call 02 697 0000.

Saadiyat Rotana, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 697 0000. @saadiyatrotana

Wednesday, December 21

Tuck into breakfast curated by an award-winning chef

Love a healthy and delicious breakfast. You can tick these boxes at UAE homegrown brand – Drop at Yas Bay. The all-day breakfast menu curated by Chef Reif Othman features eggs benedict, shakshuka, and more. There’s a great selection for vegetarians, too. Your breakfast options can be paired with a cup of speciality coffee, made fresh when ordered. The space is pet-friendly and even has an outdoor area so you can soak in the cooler weather.

Drop Coffee, Yas Bay, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, all-day breakfast avail 8am to 11pm on weekdays and 8am to 12am on weekends, Tel: (0)2 550 4683. @wearedropcoffee

Thursday, December 22

Save some dirhams at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

Want to dine out with the family this week? Head on over to the all-day dining restaurant, Roots Bar & Kitchen. The menu features popular items such as fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, butter chicken, pizza, and more. It’s open every day from 8am (breakfast menu available) to 1am. Dine at Roots any day of the week and with every main course ordered by an adult, the kids dine for free. Make a reservation at (0)50 757 4808 or email dining.yagcc@viyagolf.com

Roots Bar & Kitchen, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, open daily 8am to 1am, Tel: (0)50 757 4808. yasacresgolf.com

Images: Supplied and social